The $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law this week, will bring funding for broadband expansion and water infrastructure improvements to New York State. That's according to New York's junior senator, who went into detail on the federal legislation during a video conference call with reporters this week. Kirsten Gillibrand says the measure contains $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the state, as well as $28 million to protect against cyberattacks...

13 DAYS AGO