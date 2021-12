The corrupting power of government is seldomly discussed in the context of public education. At the heart of the ongoing hot debate over school choice is the question of how involved government should be in K-12 education. The data is clear that private schools provide a superior education to that of government-run schools. Education scholar James Tooley makes that case in "Really Good Schools: Global Lessons for High-Caliber, Low-Cost Education." He argues that “reducing the involvement of government in education can (1) reduce the size of government overall and hence the potential for corruption; and (2) reduce the potential for governments to use education as a means of domination, coercion, oppression, and patronage.”

