Meet 'Annie Live' Star Celina Smith With 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive!)

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelina Smith is off to become a huge star on NBC tonight (December 2)!. The young actress will be starring as little orphan Annie in the musical Annie Live. While many may not know who Celina is, she is no stranger to the entertainment business. She first starred...

Vulture

Celina Smith and Baldy Connick Jr. Sang Together At Last in an Annie Live! Preview

It’s still not tomorrow, but Annie Live! is coming soon. Celina Smith and a very bald (!!!) Harry Connick Jr. pulled up to the 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 25 to kick the day off with a preview of the upcoming live TV musical. Stepping out of a car dressed as orphan Annie and her benefactor Daddy Warbucks, they performed a lively rendition of “I Don’t Need Anything But You.” After the duet, Connick Jr. and the dancers who had been spinning around in the background cleared the street to let 12-year-old Smith have her main character moment and sing “Tomorrow.” The rest of the Annie Live! cast — which includes Nicole Scherzinger, Taraji P. Henson, Tituss Burgess, and Megan Hilty, and Alan Toy — did not make an appearance in the sneak peek performance. But they’ll be there when Annie Live! airs on NBC on December 2. Bet your bottom dollar!
TODAY.com

Jennifer Aniston will star in live reenactment of ‘The Facts of Life’

You take the good, you take the bad, you take them both and there you have ... a new live “Facts of Life” special. The former “Friends” star will return to her sitcom roots when she plays Blair in a live version of “The Facts of Life” as part of ABC’s upcoming “Live in Front of a Studio Audience.”
thefocus.news

What is Celina Smith's age as star wows at Macy's Thanksgiving parade?

Actress Celina Smith, who is set to play Annie in NBC’s upcoming live version of the musical, made an appearance as part of Macy’s annual Thanksgiving Day parade celebrations as she performed the well-known track from the musical, Tomorrow. As she impressed crowds and viewers watching at home, some are...
Frank Sinatra
Tyler Perry
primetimer.com

WATCH: Annie Live! Breakout Celina Smith Performs 'Hard-Knock Life'

Celina Smith, come get your Emmy. Last night, the 13-year-old newcomer established herself as a future star with her powerful performance in NBC's Annie Live!. Smith, who won the role of Annie after a nationwide search, was a natural as she performed some of Broadway's most iconic numbers, including "Hard-Knock Life," "Tomorrow," and finale number "I Don't Need Anything But You," which she performed alongside Harry Connick Jr.'s Daddy Warbucks.
justjaredjr.com

Get to Know Young 'Encounter' Star Aditya Geddada with 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

Aditya Geddada is making his on-screen debut in the brand new movie Encounter!. The young actor portrays Bobby in the film, one of the sons of Riz Ahmed‘s Malik. Here’s a synopsis: A decorated Marine goes on a rescue mission to save his two young sons from an unhuman threat. As their journey takes them in increasingly dangerous directions, the boys will need to leave their childhoods behind.
thefocus.news

Who is Felice Kakaletris? Meet Annie Live's youngest orphan Molly

The live edition of the classic musical Annie hit our screens this week which saw its cast perform the story of orphan Annie. Following its premiere, fans are curious to know more about the Annie Live! actress Felice Kakaletris who played youngest orphan Molly. We take a look at the star’s career so far.
justjaredjr.com

Meet 'Swagger' Star James Bingham & Learn 10 Fun Facts About Him (Exclusive)

James Bingham is starring on the Apple TV+ series Swagger!. The actor landed the role of Drew Murphy, a young, skilled basketball player who would do anything for his team, after a worldwide casting search. Swagger is inspired by NBA star Kevin Durant‘s experiences and explores the world of youth...
WHAS 11

Anthony Anderson Wants to Have 'Fun in the Dramatic Space' With 'Law & Order' Return (Exclusive)

Anthony Anderson will soon be returning to the world of criminal investigations, and the actor says he's looking forward to exploring a new creative realm. Anderson spoke with ET on the red carpet at the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television event in Los Angeles on Monday, and opened up about his role in the Law & Order revival after eight seasons of starring on the celebrated sitcom Black-ish.
tvinsider.com

See How the ‘Annie Live!’ Cast Stacks Up Against Their Predecessors (PHOTOS)

Annie Live! is sure to be a must-watch holiday event for the whole family, bringing the classic Broadway hit to life like never before. The NBC special featuring newcomer Celina Smith as the titular orphan has released the full official cast for the anticipated live production. The star-studded lineup includes...
