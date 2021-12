In a recent interview, Marine Corps Commandant General David H. Berger was asked whether there is a dialogue between service chiefs and combatant commanders (CoComs) over force demands and whether the CoComs would moderate their demands. Berger was unequivocal in saying there is no prospect the CoComs will moderate their demands, because they have to manage risk on a day-by-day basis.1 So, even as the Navy and Marine Corps have gotten smaller, the demand for forward presence has remained constant or even increased, placing intense pressure on the services.

