There are several mobile browsers that you can choose from that are not named Chrome or Firefox. One of the best ones out there are is the Vivaldi browser and now version 5.0 of the app brings even more features to the table. This includes giving users the option to have tab stacks or two rows of mobile browser tabs for those who like or need to have multiple tabs open. There are also some new features specially designed for bigger screens like tablets and Chromebooks.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO