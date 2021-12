SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Rollins vs. Balor – HIT: This was a good way to follow up on the match that never happened between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor. Rollin’s show opening promo about facing Big E for the WWE Championship at Day One was good. I liked how Balor attacked Rollins before their match, mirroring what happened last week. Balor brought the right level of intensity. The prematch brawl worked well. The match itself was very good while it lasted, but wasn’t long with a commercial break, so there wasn’t a lot of the match to see. But, it worked to give Rollins a strong win as the #1 contender. Hopefully they have something planned for Balor as well.

