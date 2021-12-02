Learn about William Marie Wines

Balanced Coffee Co. is a haven for the coffee connoisseur, and staff encourages enthusiasts to fall in love with self-care – which includes the finest coffee experience possible. Brewing the classics and balanced-flavor espresso is done by baristas professionally educated at Arkansas’ Onyx Training Lab and the American Barista Company in Portland, Ore., to hone skills and nourish a passion for the art of the perfect cup of joe. The goal is simple: to produce the best version of your personal favorite – whether it’s cold brew, a latte, cappuccino or hot chocolate – all with gourmet flavor options. Chai, matcha and fine green teas are also lovingly presented for a curated cup of healthy goodness. 120 E. Ninth, Ste. 2, Stillwater; balancedcoffeeco.com.
