ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Learn about William Marie Wines

pdxfoodpress.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an effort to keep you up to date on wineries in Portland we will be featuring one winery a month in an email and on social media. The plan is to give you a couple of highlights in this email and then follow us on Facebook or Instagram to hear...

pdxfoodpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Aspen Times

WineInk: What I love about wine

If you will allow me a Thanksgiving indulgence, I wanted to, in this 747th WineInk column and the first in the newly resurrected post-COVID, stand-alone Aspen Times Weekly, talk a little bit about wine. In a personal sense. When I was in the second grade at Webster Elementary School in...
ASPEN, CO
pdxfoodpress.com

Monsters Of Smoke Tour Comes To Oregon With Interactive Experience & Tastings

Monsters of Smoke Tour by Ardbeg, the Ultimate Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Ardbeg will be dispensing drams to smoky whisky lovers in Oregon. An oversized all-terrain tactical vehicle named Wee Beastie will offer tastings, surprises, giveaways, and Augmented Reality photo opportunities for participants. #monstersofsmoketour #ardbegusa. WHEN:. November 24 to...
OREGON STATE
okmag.com

Balanced Coffee Co.

Balanced Coffee Co. is a haven for the coffee connoisseur, and staff encourages enthusiasts to fall in love with self-care – which includes the finest coffee experience possible. Brewing the classics and balanced-flavor espresso is done by baristas professionally educated at Arkansas’ Onyx Training Lab and the American Barista Company in Portland, Ore., to hone skills and nourish a passion for the art of the perfect cup of joe. The goal is simple: to produce the best version of your personal favorite – whether it’s cold brew, a latte, cappuccino or hot chocolate – all with gourmet flavor options. Chai, matcha and fine green teas are also lovingly presented for a curated cup of healthy goodness. 120 E. Ninth, Ste. 2, Stillwater; balancedcoffeeco.com.
PORTLAND, OR
coachellavalleyweekly.com

Sparkling House Wines for Sparkling Holidays!

Sparkling wine continues its bubbly business boom throughout the world. Over a decade ago, I personally promised those that invested the sparkling wine market would see sparkles in their portfolio. From high-end Champagnes to affordable domestic brands, the market has risen over 30%; and you’re very welcome! You have my email, thanks for your generosity!!
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Arizona State
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
Portland, OR
Food & Drinks
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
inlander.com

Gifts for Wine Lovers

When it comes to holiday gifts, few things are as versatile as wine, with its vast bouquet of flavors, accessories and tasting experiences. In recent years, the Spokane wine scene has grown to include excellent options for everyone from novice drinkers to those with more sophisticated palettes. WINE BAR EXPERIENCE.
SPOKANE, WA
utahstories.com

A Telleira Godello: A Bright, Refreshing, and a Vibrant White Wine

My wife often enjoys purchasing wines that she knows little or nothing about, based on interesting wine bottle labels. That’s how she came to bring home a Spanish Godello wine called A Telleira last week. She loved the quirky label. As it turned out, we both loved the wine, as well.
DRINKS
pdxfoodpress.com

Bent Shovel Brewing is Growing!

ESTACADA, Ore. — December 3, 2021 — Bent Shovel Brewing announced today their purchase of the Viewpoint Restaurant and McIver Outpost Store that are adjacent to the Bent Shovel Beer Garden at 20189 S. Springwater Road in Estacada. Owners Shelly and Rick Strauss have operated Bent Shovel’s beer garden at this location for two years, after being forced to close their tasting room operation at their nearby Oregon City Brewery in 2019.
ESTACADA, OR
thewhiskeywash.com

Dugan & Dame Chocolate Bitters Released In Collaboration With Dewar’s

Dugan & Dame, a maker of tonics, bitters and cocktail components, recently released hand-crafted chocolate bitters in collaboration with blended Scotch brand Dewar’s. The new addition is available on Dugan & Dame’s website for $16 while supplies last. “Our chocolate bitters are the perfect addition to a complex old-fashioned,” said...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Wine#Orange Wine#Wine Tasting#Wine List#Food Drink#Beverages#Urban Wineries
danspapers.com

Something to Wine About: 2018 RGNY Scielo Tinto

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Looking for a lovely, elegant, lighter-bodied, red to add to your Thanksgiving table? The 2018 RGNY Scielo Tinto may be the perfect fit. This is another wonderful Long Island Bordeaux-style wine. The 2018 RGNY Scielo Tinto comprises 43% merlot, 37% cabernet...
DRINKS
tastecooking.com

Forget Everything You Know About Sparkling Wine

A new book by Zachary Sussman takes on the changing landscape—and rules—of sparkling wine. It’s easy to forget when you’re staring down a shelf of expensive, name-brand bottles at the liquor store, but sparkling wine is supposed to be fun. And if you ask Zachary Sussman, the author of Sparkling Wine for Modern Times, it is fun, once you set aside some of the old-school myths and rules (you definitely don’t have to have flutes; 30 minutes in the fridge is all the chilling time you need).
DRINKS
phoenixmag.com

Local Foodie News

All the news that’s fit to nosh. Burgerversary: Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers is celebrating a decade of frosty brews and juicy burgers this month. To mark its milestone anniversary, the local chain – with 12 locations Valleywide and a 13th set to open in Maricopa later this year – will be offering a $10 Burger & Beer deal from 3-6 p.m. Monday-Friday throughout the month of November. “After 10 years of business, we are extremely grateful for the Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers fans who have supported us through the years,” says S. Barrett Rinzler, founder and CEO of CB&C and restaurant group Square One Concepts. “Their enthusiasm and patronage for what we produce in our scratch kitchens every day tells us we’re on the right track. There is no better endorsement, and we will aim to keep on pleasing our ardent fans.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Robb Report

This Limited-Edition Box of Luxury Chocolates Was Made Just for Robb Report Readers

When it comes to fine chocolate, most of us have a favorite, so we know that different types have distinct tastes. You love Teuscher Champagne truffles, your BFF loves anything from La Maison du Chocolat, and so on. We tend to expect the same flavor profile from a particular brand year after year. And that’s what they bank on. But there’s another way to enjoy your favorite sweet treat: the same way we experience fine wine or whisky, by tasting multiple vintages of the same varietal to understand the difference terroir or weather might make in a particular year or sampling...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
womansweekly.com

Win a Wine Hamper for Fabulous Festivities

Win a perfectly curated hamper of drinks to toast in the new year. Selected and created by experts, this beautiful hamper brings together the very best drinks on the high street. To plan your Christmas drinks menu, click here. CORTE MOLINO PROSECCO EXTRA DRY. This delightful sparkler is made from...
DRINKS
SPY

The 10 Best Craft Beers to Drink Right Now for 2021 (and Beyond)

We’d wager you’ve got a few reliable keys you look for when ordering a beer: cold, fresh, and ideally, ready at a moment’s notice. Well, we’ve got news for you, the best craft beers can check off all those boxes, with better flavor and quality than stuff from “the big guys.” Sure, there’s a time and a place for ordering a mass-produced beer, but we’re of the opinion that, just as with finding a quality flannel shirt or a pair of jeans, sometimes, smaller batches and careful attention to detail just yield better results. If you’ve been a craft beer...
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Bauman’s Cider Named Northwest Cidery of the Year; Wins Prestigious International Gold Medal

After missing a year in 2020 due to Covid, the Northwest Cider Association celebrated the return of cider competitions and announced the results of the 2021 Portland International Cider Competition (PICC), where Bauman’s Cider was named the 2021 Cidery of the Year for medium sized cideries. This is the second time Bauman’s has been named Cidery of the Year, holding onto the distinction after winning it last in 2019.
DRINKS
architecturaldigest.com

The Best Wine Glasses (and Wines to Pair), According to 11 Wine Experts

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Whether you’re hosting a dinner party, a micro-gathering, or an elaborate meal for two, having the right thing to drink and the glasses...
DRINKS
Punch

So Everyone’s in a Wine Club Now?

Over the last 50-plus years, the wine club has gone from stuffy boys’ club fodder to niche restaurant selections. The pandemic has led to an explosion of options that go beyond a passive doorstep drop. In the past two years, much of what we took for granted when it comes...
RESTAURANTS
manofmany.com

Iconic Distillery Benriach Reimagines Its Core Range of Single Malts

Known for their long history of clever cask maturation, Speyside’s own Benriach are keeping the spirit of innovation alive and well. The iconic distillery recently refined both their recipes and cask selections alike, resulting in a new range of classic core expressions. Consisting of both peated and unpeated single malts, the latest releases introduce a whole world of flavour and some unique packaging to go along with it. This comes as great news to all the passionate whisky explorers out there, who are in tireless pursuit of the next delicious dram.
DRINKS
CNBC

2021 wine of the year: Wine Spectator magazine

James Molesworth, Wine Spectator magazine senior editor, joins 'Squawk on the Street' to announce Wine Spectator's 2021 'Wine of the Year.' Molesworth gives the story behind the wine's history.
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Ask a Wine Pro: Is All Screw-Cap Wine Bad?

Many people are quick to assume that a wine without a cork isn’t a wine of quality. But today, screw caps make up around 30 percent of the wine bottles on the market — many of which are beloved by consumers and wine professionals alike. To learn more about screw-cap wines, VinePair consulted tastings director and “Wine 101” podcast host Keith Beavers about the history of the screw cap, and why more people should reconsider their relationship with the wine key.
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy