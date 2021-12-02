Learn about William Marie Wines

All the news that’s fit to nosh. Burgerversary: Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers is celebrating a decade of frosty brews and juicy burgers this month. To mark its milestone anniversary, the local chain – with 12 locations Valleywide and a 13th set to open in Maricopa later this year – will be offering a $10 Burger & Beer deal from 3-6 p.m. Monday-Friday throughout the month of November. “After 10 years of business, we are extremely grateful for the Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers fans who have supported us through the years,” says S. Barrett Rinzler, founder and CEO of CB&C and restaurant group Square One Concepts. “Their enthusiasm and patronage for what we produce in our scratch kitchens every day tells us we’re on the right track. There is no better endorsement, and we will aim to keep on pleasing our ardent fans.”

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 9 DAYS AGO