I love any excuse to go eat delicious food. So when my dad announced to my family that we were going to Disney mainly to try a bunch of new (to us) restaurants, I was psyched. We’re used to seeing amazing restaurants in the Parks or at the Resorts. But there are some really great options in Disney Springs! One of the newest popular spots is Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’. In article, I’m going to just call it Homecomin’ for simplicity’s sake. Everyone had been telling us that this restaurant is not one to miss. We were all pretty skeptical, to be honest. It’s a fried chicken place. How great can it be? But everyone raved, so we went to try it out!

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO