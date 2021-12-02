ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Remembering Rush Limbaugh, And Other Stories From James Golden

Washington Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica may be facing some tough times right now. Americans may be seeing their civil liberties stripped at government whim, their abilities to earn for their families...

boldblunt.radio.washingtontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cat Country 102.9

Bo Snerdley Remembers Rush with Montana Listeners this Thanksgiving

You know him as "Snerdley"- Bo Snerdley. His real name, of course, is James Golden- the other golden voice alongside talk show great Rush Limbaugh. Like many of you, Golden spent 30 years alongside Rush Limbaugh. He just had a better seat, as he likes to describe it. Golden joined us on the radio in Montana and talked about Thanksgiving last year, which would be Rush's last.
ENTERTAINMENT
wbap.com

Chris Salcedo: Homage To Thanksgiving And Rush Limbaugh

Rush Limbaugh is such an icon and his loss is still deeply felt. In light of the Left’s attack on Thanksgiving, Chris thought it would be good to remind us of the true origins of Thanksgiving. Chris reads Rush’s thoughts on Thanksgiving on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
RUSH LIMBAUGH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rush Limbaugh
Rolling Stone

Republicans Seem Thrilled That a Quack TV Doctor Wants to Join Them in the Senate

When Dr. Mehmet Oz announced his candidacy on Tuesday for Senate in Pennsylvania, he pledged to be a “conservative who will put America first” and who will “tell it like it is.” It’s no surprise, then, to hear that former President Trump seems to like the TV doctor with a history of pushing bogus health health remedies. In Oz, Trump sees a figure similar to himself. A source close to the former reality television host recently told Politico that he likes how Oz is “in the mainstream of America and that he had a ton of face time with voters … through...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Biden’s presence at the Kennedy Center Honors signals to many a return to tradition and normalcy

There’s an old saying that 80 percent of life is just showing up — and President Biden got three standing ovations Sunday night without saying a word. The audience broke into loud and extended applause when he and first lady Jill Biden stepped into the presidential box for the 44th Kennedy Center Honors, one of Washington’s most prestigious social and cultural events. They brought along Vice President Harris and the second gentleman Doug Emhoff.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#And Other Stories#Americans
CNBC

Anti-Trump group led by longtime GOP strategist Bill Kristol raised, spent millions during 2020 campaign

A group led by longtime GOP strategist Bill Kristol and a group of fellow so-called Never Trump Republicans raised more than $35 million during the 2020 campaign. The nonprofit organization, Defending Democracy Together, spent millions on projects attacking then-President Trump during the same period. Its biggest single contribution, $6 million,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NPR

Inside the growing alliance between anti-vaccine activists and pro-Trump Republicans

In October, a conference filled with anti-vaccine activists in Nashville, Tenn., received a high-profile political guest: former President Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump. While portions of the younger Trump's half-hour address were typical political platitudes, some of his biggest applause lines came when he attacked COVID-19 vaccine mandates. "Do you...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy