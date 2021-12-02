Missy Elliott and Timbaland Might Have an Album on the Way

Broward County, Florida artist Jordan Hollywood is truly a name worth knowing in the music industry. A songwriter, entrepreneur, label owner, and all-around hustler, Hollywood is a prime example of taking your career into your own hands. The multi-faceted musician started off writing songs for renowned acts like Jason Derulo, while meticulously crafting his own sound through a series of early projects. Branching off after learning everything he could from being in the studio environment, he expanded into production and sound engineering. On the business side of music, he also launched his own label The Wasted Youth with the primary goal of advocating for artists' rights. His work across the industry eventually caught the attention of legendary producer Timbaland, who co-signed him, and then collaborated with him on his recent single "The Ugly Song". Now gearing up to release his new album Only the Paranoid Survive, Hollywood caught up with EARMILK to discuss his beginnings, upcoming music, and dealing with the ups and downs of the music industry.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO