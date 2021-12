“There is no greater disability in society, than the inability to see a person as more.” – Robert M. Hensel, Guinness World Record Holder. According to WHO, almost 1 billion people in the world are living with some or the other form of disability. This constitutes 15% of the global population. As defined by WHO, disability is the interaction between a person’s health condition ( such as- cerebral palsy, down syndrome) with the environmental factors ( such as- negative attitude of people, limited access to transport). In a world which is constantly striving for ‘inclusivity’, the social support structures for people with disabilities remains deplorable.

CHARITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO