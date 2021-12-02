ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Edinson Cavani reportedly wants out of Manchester United in the summer

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been a difficult year for Edinson Cavani, the talented but now often injured striker has missed 9 Premier League games this season, and only played 5, scoring 1 goal against Spurs. Cavani in those five games never completed 90 minutes. While frustrating as it might be for...

SPORTbible

Mauricio Pochettino Names First Two Signings He Wants At Manchester United If He Leaves PSG Next Summer

Mauricio Pochettino wants Manchester United to target Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier and Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde if he leaves Paris Saint-Germain, according to stunning reports. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed as United manager after Watford’s thumping 4-1 win at Vicarage Road, with Michael Carrick appointed caretaker manager. United announced...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo penalty seals Manchester United victory in thriller against Arsenal

If you are already bored of the interminable debate over whether Cristiano Ronaldo is a help or a hindrance to Manchester United, bad news, this is just the beginning. It is not going away any time soon, partly because he is not going away any time soon either. Just as Old Trafford prepares to enter the gegenpressing era and even more attention is paid to what he does off the ball, he keeps winning matches with what he does on it.That might ignore some of the particular nuances in the arguments over Ronaldo’s role in this team, on both sides...
Edinson Cavani
Ralf Rangnick
fourfourtwo.com

Football rumours: Jesse Lingard wants out of Manchester United

Manchester United pair Anthony Martial and Donny Van De Beek have stepped down their plans to leave Old Trafford following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, reports the Daily Mail. One name that is still linked with a move away from the club is Jesse Lingard, regardless of who takes the hot seat at the club.
SB Nation

Reports: Pochettino interested in vacant Manchester United job

In what feels like the most predictable rumor to emerge from the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, there are multiple reports out that Manchester United is interested in prying Mauricio Pochettino out of PSG, and that the interest is mutual. Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail was one of the...
CBS Sports

Manchester United contact Ernesto Valverde for interim manager job, per report

While Manchester United has zeroed in on their top candidate for their managerial vacancy in Mauricio Pochettino, where they would move if they can't get him is anyone's guess. It has already been reported that Pochettino might be available for a price but being under contract until 2023, that price is hefty. While there had been no contact between the two parties as of yesterday, that could change in the near future as United looks to leave no stone unturned in their search. Though, for Pochettino's part, he attempted to tamp down interest for United in his press conference ahead of facing Manchester City, saying, "I thought I made it clear. I have a contract until 2023. This season and next. I am happy with PSG. It is a fact. It is not up for debate. I am happy in Paris."
SPORTbible

Barcelona Make Enquiry For Out Of Favour Manchester United Forward

Barcelona are reportedly eager to bring out-of-favour Manchester United forward Anthony Martial to the Camp Nou. Mundo Deportivo reported that Barca's football director Mateu Alemany and CEO Ferran Reverter made an enquiry about the Frenchman during a recent business trip to Manchester, meaning Martial's largely disappointing spell at Old Trafford could end soon.
fourfourtwo.com

Football rumours: Edinson Cavani wants Barcelona move at season’s end

Edinson Cavani has expressed a desire to leave Old Trafford for LaLiga next summer, according to the Times. The paper says the Uruguay striker wants to play for Barcelona before his career ends, with the Catalan side able to sign the 34-year-old on a free transfer when his contract with Manchester United ends.
BBC

Transfer news: Cavani to Barca in the summer?

Manchester United and Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani, 34, wants to join Barcelona in the summer. (Times - subscription required), external. Midfielder Jesse Lingard is among four England players Newcastle are interested in, alongside Tottenham's Harry Winks, Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier and Chelsea's Ross Barkley. (Telegraph - subscription required), external. Meanwhile,...
