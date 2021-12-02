Edinson Cavani reportedly wants out of Manchester United in the summer

While Manchester United has zeroed in on their top candidate for their managerial vacancy in Mauricio Pochettino, where they would move if they can't get him is anyone's guess. It has already been reported that Pochettino might be available for a price but being under contract until 2023, that price is hefty. While there had been no contact between the two parties as of yesterday, that could change in the near future as United looks to leave no stone unturned in their search. Though, for Pochettino's part, he attempted to tamp down interest for United in his press conference ahead of facing Manchester City, saying, "I thought I made it clear. I have a contract until 2023. This season and next. I am happy with PSG. It is a fact. It is not up for debate. I am happy in Paris."

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO