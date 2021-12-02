Photo: Garish lime green 22/23 Man United third shirt design leaked

BMW previewed its next M flagship with the reveal of the polarizing Concept XM this week, and the reception to it has been frosty, to say the least. Intimidating from every angle, one of the XM's unique features is contour lighting around its colossal grille. It seems that this feature will not be limited to the XM and could filter down to more BMWs based on a new trademark filing from the German brand. Filed with the World Intellectual Property Organization, the listing shows that the shape of the grille is also different from the one found on the XM. In fact, it looks a lot like the grille design for the new 7 Series, judging by spy shots that have been seen for this model.

