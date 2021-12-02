PhRMA gets green light to challenge patient assistance rule

(Reuters) - The leading U.S. drug industry group can go forward with a lawsuit challenging a federal rule meant to ensure that financial assistance offered by drugmakers to patients is not captured by insurers, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington, D.C., wrote in an opinion Wednesday that Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) had shown its members would be harmed by the rule, giving it the right to sue.

PhRMA and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the agency that passed the rule, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The dispute centers on programs in which drug companies help patients cover their share of the cost of prescription drugs that they otherwise could not afford. In recent years, some insurers and pharmacy benefit managers have stopped counting such assistance toward patients' deductibles and out-of-pocket maximums, effectively capturing some of the assistance for themselves and raising costs for patients.

In response, CMS in December 2020 adopted a rule that would require drugmakers to pay higher rebates to state Medicaid programs, unless they ensure that patients are able to keep financial assistance for themselves.

Drugmakers are already required to pay rebates to Medicaid programs in order to reduce costs, based on the "best price" available for a drug on the commercial market. The new rule, set to take effect in January 2023, would require drugmakers to account for patient assistance when determining the best price.

In its May 2021 lawsuit, PhRMA said the rule went against the plain language of the Medicaid statute and was arbitrary and capricious. The government moved to dismiss, saying PhRMA lacked standing because it had not pointed to a specific injury.

Nichols, however, said the rule could harm drugmakers by requiring them to incur compliance costs, discontinue patient assistance programs or pay higher rebates. He rejected the government's argument that the true alleged injury was to patients.

"Just because the patients with whom the manufacturers do business might benefit from PhRMA's challenge does not mean that the only injury allegedly caused by the rule is suffered by patients," he wrote.

The case is Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America v. Becerra, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia, No. 1:21-cv-01395.

For PhRMA: Jeffrey Handwerker of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer

For the government: Vinita Andrapalliyal of the U.S. Department of Justice

Brendan Pierson reports on product liability litigation and on all areas of health care law. He can be reached at brendan.pierson@thomsonreuters.com.