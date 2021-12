On Tuesday evening the shortlists for the Costa Book Awards were announced. Of the four works shortlisted for the Novel of the Year award, one is about climate change, one is about war and migration, and one is about racial injustice (and all four are written by women). The First Novel category is also dominated by issue-led fiction: race, female identity, end-of-the-world anxiety (and three of the four are written by women). If one job of fiction is to reflect the world in which we live, it’s not surprising to see so many novels actively engaged in the big issues of our day.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 11 DAYS AGO