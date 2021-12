Attending Colorado State University is more than actually attending the classes; it's about being in one of the country's most beautiful states and enjoying it. CSU students have more than a few ways to blow off steam from the stress of collegiate life in Colorado. Sure, there are plenty of bars, we're talking to you, Road 34, but there is also the great outdoors of Colorado, while at Colorado State.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO