AEXLAB Setting the Standard for Interoperable VR Metaverses with VAILIENS NFT Drop

 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2021) - VAILIENS, the premier Virtual Reality (VR) NFT collection launched by AEXLAB for their VAIL VR game, took Miami by storm this week. AEXLAB, a virtual reality technology studio, was at...

