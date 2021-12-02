AEXLAB Setting the Standard for Interoperable VR Metaverses with VAILIENS NFT Drop

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2021) - AEXLAB is a virtual reality technology studio that has launched VAIL VR, the next generation of virtual reality first person shooter games. VAIL VR is pioneering the future of virtual reality metaverses, and seeks to lead this emerging space through innovation and exploration into the next chapter of reality. AEXLAB is bringing blockchain technology into the VR metaverse through VAILIENS NFTs, the in-game pets for your VAIL VR avatars. This past week, VAIL VR has announced the official six breeds of VAILIENS NFTs. These breeds - Arix, Erro, Romi, Kivaa, Talin, and Xoog - have been outlined in the VAILIENS NFT Auction Information Guide. Each breed of VAILIENS will have different features, benefits, and their own specialities.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO