ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple

Now Available: New and Improved Online Utility Bill Pay

cityofpriorlake.com
 2 days ago

It is now easier and more convenient than ever to pay your water bill online!. Reduce paper use and postage costs with...

www.cityofpriorlake.com

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel6now.com

Buy Now, Pay Later: A new option for online shopping

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Millions of Americans will be shopping online this holiday season and some people may find a new payment option when they check out. It’s called Buy Now, Pay Later. It allows you to pay off whatever you owe over a few months; some companies also collect interest on payments. Financial experts urge people to do their research before choosing to use this option.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utility Bill#Google Pay#Schedule#Locate
theeastcountygazette.com

In 2022, How Much Will You Receive From SSI Per Month?

Many are wondering what their Supplemental Security Income payments will be this year as SSI payments will increase. The increase in COLA also applies to Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients. Every year, the COLA boost is provided to those with fixed incomes in order to keep up with inflation. The...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Google
chronicle99.com

Child Tax Credit: What is Different With December Payments

The families in the US receive the child tax credit payments at the halfway stage of each month. The child tax credit scheme came into the picture to aid the sufferers of the pandemic. Federal authorities introduced this scheme intending to make advance payments to the beneficiaries since July 2021. Families receive additional payments depending upon the age of their children. The amount for families with one child under five is $3,600, while that for the kids aged between 6-17 is $3,000. Marca reports that the government has issued half of the cumulative amount in six equal monthly installments of $300 and $250, respectively, in 2021. The families will receive the remaining 50% of the amount in April 2022.
PERSONAL FINANCE
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Unlock an iPhone Without a Password

Apple offers some of the most secure devices in the world. Since it has the most secure system with Face ID or Touch ID, they might not work in some situations. You could also forget your passcode, which is even more problematic. If you're stuck in that situation, we'll help...
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to add your COVID vaccine card to Apple Wallet on your iPhone

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. You don't need to carry your physical COVID-19 vaccine card to show proof of immunization. If you have an iPhone or Apple Watch, you can easily add verifiable vaccine card information to the Wallet app to show that you're fully vaccinated. (You can also add a digital COVID-19 vaccination card on Android devices.) All you need to do is double-click the side button and your digital vaccine card will appear, showing the vaccine manufacturer, vaccination and booster shot dates -- and a QR code that can be scanned to verify the records.
CELL PHONES
UpNorthLive.com

911 administrators warning cell phone users of changes in 2022

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- The National Association of State 911 Administrators (NASNA) is issuing a warning regarding older cell phones. With the retirement of 3G networks and support of phones using 3G service, some phones may no longer work in early 2022. This may include other devices that use 3G connectivity,...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Verizon is automatically tracking subscribers; here's how you can opt out

CORRECTION: Verizon no longer owns Yahoo. It was part of Verizon Media Group which was sold to Apollo as of September 1st. Verizon has recently been promoting its new Custom Experience programs by sending out emails to customers telling them all about it. The programs allow the nation's largest wireless carrier to track the location of devices, the phone numbers that you call, and more. And to top it off, the company is automatically enrolling its subscribers into the programs.
TECHNOLOGY
inputmag.com

Verizon customers might want to check their privacy settings ASAP

Verizon customers take note: One of the telecom giant’s latest, seemingly bland email blasts contains some potentially major privacy changes under the guise of a more “tailored” service. A new program innocuously titled the “Verizon Custom Experience” is sold to users as a way for the company to “personalize our...
TECHNOLOGY
Wicked Local

Your Money: IRS now requires additional documentation for R&D credit refund claims

On Oct. 15, 2021, the IRS announced it is requiring additional documentation to be submitted by taxpayers seeking refunds attributable to the research and development (R&D) tax credit under Internal Revenue Code §41. The Chief Counsel memo issued by the IRS spells out the new requirements, which generally involve the taxpayer’s underlying research activities and projects. Although routinely requested during IRS audits, these items have not previously been required when submitting a valid R&D credit claim for refund.
PERSONAL FINANCE
shefinds

‘I’m An Apple Expert & This Is The One App I Recommend All iPhone Users Delete Immediately’

If you really want to know which iPhone apps are worth your time and which are actually stealing battery power and data from you, there’s no one better to ask then an Apple tech expert. While we probably all know (all too well) the fallbacks of using an app like Facebook or Snapchat and the battery-consuming risks of streaming apps, there are other apps that fly under the radar and are just as risky when it comes to privacy and security. Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, is a tech and Apple expert. And this is the app he says he recommends all iPhone users delete immediately.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

How To Wipe Your Android Device & Restore It To Factory Settings

For mobile users, knowing how to wipe and take an Android device back to its factory default settings can be an essential skill. Not least of all because, as with any piece of software, Android isn’t always the most stable platform. Meaning that sometimes, rare though it may be, a complete reset may be warranted.
CELL PHONES
gadgethacks.com

How To Add Unsupported Cards and Passes to Apple Wallet for Quick, Easy Access on Your iPhone

Apple's Wallet app lets you store boarding passes, concert tickets, gym memberships, vaccination cards, movie stubs, rewards cards, insurance info, student IDs, and more in one place on your iPhone, and you just double-click the Home or Side button to access them. Unfortunately, a decent amount of cards and passes are not officially supported — but that doesn't mean you can't add them.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy