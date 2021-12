ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Our health systems are on the brink of crisis. Currently, there is just 9% of available staffed hospital capacity in the Finger Lakes region. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an executive order that goes into effect on Friday, allowing the New York State Department of Health (DOH) to limit non-essential, non-urgent procedures for in-hospitals or systems with below 10% staffed bed capacity.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO