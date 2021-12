BUFFALO, N.Y. — A noticeable element coinciding with recent Kraken wins has been an all-around upgrade in the play of their special teams. The power-play and penalty-killing units have taken major steps forward in recent weeks, which also happens to be when the Kraken began devoting more practice sessions to them. Heading into Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Sabres, the Kraken had successfully killed off penalties in four straight outings — going a perfect 9 for 9 — while combining for three power-play goals, giving them a +3 differential over that span for the NHL’s second-best mark behind Dallas.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO