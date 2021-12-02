Dear Ol' State: The Mayor Takes Your Questions

For the 12th straight season, Mississippi State football is headed to the postseason and this year, they're Memphis-bound for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. On today's Dear Ol' State, Liberty Bowl Executive Director Steve Ehrhart drops in with Joel Coleman and Logan Lowery to discuss his excitement to have the Bulldogs back for the first time since 2013. (The Dear Ol' State podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Just search for Dear Ol' State.)

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO