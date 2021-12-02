Dear Ol' State: The Mayor Takes Your Questions

If anyone knows about coaching in the Battle for the Golden Egg, it's former Mississippi State head coach Jackie Sherrill. On today's Dear Ol' State, Sherrill joins Joel Coleman and Logan Lowery on Egg Bowl Eve to discuss what it's like going up against MSU's instate foe and more.
Only days before Mississippi State volleyball plays its first-ever NCAA Tournament game, head coach Julie Darty Dennis returns to Dear Ol' State to discuss MSU's remarkable run with Joel Coleman and Logan Lowery. (The Dear Ol' State podcast can also be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Just search for Dear Ol' State.)
Former Mississippi State head coach and current radio analyst Richard Williams joins Joel Coleman and Logan Lowery on today's Dear Ol' State. Ahead of a big-time Sunday matchup against Minnesota, Williams breaks down MSU's 6-1 start and what's going right for the Bulldogs. (The Dear Ol' State podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Just search for Dear Ol' State.)
For the 12th straight season, Mississippi State football is headed to the postseason and this year, they're Memphis-bound for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. On today's Dear Ol' State, Liberty Bowl Executive Director Steve Ehrhart drops in with Joel Coleman and Logan Lowery to discuss his excitement to have the Bulldogs back for the first time since 2013. (The Dear Ol' State podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Just search for Dear Ol' State.)
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – On Wednesday (Dec. 1), the Southeastern Conference office announced that Mississippi State volleyball sophomore Rebecca Walk was named to the 2021 SEC Community Service Team. "It is outstanding to hear that Becca Walk was named to the SEC Community Service Team," head coach Julie Darty Dennis said....
Comments / 0