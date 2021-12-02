ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Dear Ol' State: The Mayor Takes Your Questions

hailstate.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mayor's desk is clear, so he's taking the time to answer your questions....

hailstate.com

Comments / 0

Related
hailstate.com

Dear Ol' State: Jackie Sherrill Relives His Egg Bowl Days

If anyone knows about coaching in the Battle for the Golden Egg, it's former Mississippi State head coach Jackie Sherrill. On today's Dear Ol' State, Sherrill joins Joel Coleman and Logan Lowery on Egg Bowl Eve to discuss what it's like going up against MSU's instate foe and more.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
hailstate.com

Dear Ol' State: Richard Williams Evaluates The Dawgs

Former Mississippi State head coach and current radio analyst Richard Williams joins Joel Coleman and Logan Lowery on today's Dear Ol' State. Ahead of a big-time Sunday matchup against Minnesota, Williams breaks down MSU's 6-1 start and what's going right for the Bulldogs. (The Dear Ol' State podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Just search for Dear Ol' State.)
MISSISSIPPI STATE
hailstate.com

Dear Ol' State: Liberty Bowl Executive Director Steve Ehrhart Proud To Have MSU Back In Memphis

For the 12th straight season, Mississippi State football is headed to the postseason and this year, they're Memphis-bound for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. On today's Dear Ol' State, Liberty Bowl Executive Director Steve Ehrhart drops in with Joel Coleman and Logan Lowery to discuss his excitement to have the Bulldogs back for the first time since 2013. (The Dear Ol' State podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Just search for Dear Ol' State.)
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
hailstate.com

Walk Named To SEC Community Service Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – On Wednesday (Dec. 1), the Southeastern Conference office announced that Mississippi State volleyball sophomore Rebecca Walk was named to the 2021 SEC Community Service Team. "It is outstanding to hear that Becca Walk was named to the SEC Community Service Team," head coach Julie Darty Dennis said....
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy