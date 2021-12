Making a list and checking it twice isn’t just for the holidays this year. If you’re 65 or over or eligible for Medicare due to disability, developing a detailed list of what you have spent on your health care this past year — including hospital expenses and prescriptions — and what you need to have in your health plan next year, is an important step. The 4.5 million Medicare eligible individuals in Florida have until Dec. 7 to select their Medicare Advantage or Prescription Drug Plan coverage for 2022.

HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO