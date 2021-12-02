ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Frost, Huskers close to landing LSU WR coach Mickey Joseph for revamped staff

By PARKER GABRIEL Lincoln Journal Star
Parsons Sun
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNebraska head coach Scott Frost is nearing a deal to bring another former option quarterback back to...

247Sports

Mickey Joseph rumored for return to Nebraska

LSU wide receivers coach and assistant head coach Mickey Joseph is being pursued by his alma mater, Nebraska, multiple sources tell Geaux247. The Journal Star was first to report that Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost is working on bringing in the New Orleans native. Football Scoop reported on Monday that...
NEBRASKA STATE
footballscoop.com

Sources: LSU's Mickey Joseph being courted for significant Big Ten opportunity

Mickey Joseph, a former University of Nebraska player, is being asked to return to his alma mater, sources tell FootballScoop. LSU's assistant head coach the past two seasons and on staff with the Tigers the past five, Joseph is in negotiations on a potential return to Lincoln, Nebraska, to join Scott Frost's staff as wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator, per multiple sources.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Huskers confirm addition to offensive coaching staff

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost announced Friday that Mickey Joseph will be joining his staff as a wide receivers coach, passing game coordinator, and associate head coach. Joseph is a former Husker quarterback and spent the last five seasons as Louisiana State University’s wide receivers...
OMAHA, NE
Mickey Joseph
Scott Frost
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former LSU assistant Mickey Joseph officially lands at B1G alma mater

Mickey Joseph has officially left the LSU coaching staff, and been announced as part of Scott Frost’s 2022 staff at Nebraska, Joseph’s alma mater. Joseph will join the Husker coaching staff as Wide Receivers Coach/Passing Game Coordinator/Associate Head Coach. At LSU, Joseph was assistant head coach the past 2 seasons, and on staff with the Tigers the past 5.
COLLEGE SPORTS
hailvarsity.com

Mickey Joseph Officially Joins Scott Frost’s Staff at Nebraska

The deal has officially been finalized. Mickey Joseph, a former University of Nebraska player, has officially joined the Huskers’ staff as the wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator/associate head coach. Nebraska made the hire official with an announcement just before noon on Friday. “Mickey Joseph brings a wealth of experience and...
NEBRASKA STATE
titaninsider.com

LSU wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph leaving for Nebraska

BATON ROUGE, La. - After five years at LSU, wide receivers coach and assistant head coach Mickey Joseph has accepted a similar job at Nebraska, the Huskers announced late Friday morning. Joseph, a New Orleans native who played quarterback at Nebraska from 1988-91, will be the wide receivers coach, the...
NEBRASKA STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

Mickey Joseph

Frost, Huskers close to landing LSU WR coach Mickey Joseph for revamped staff. He started at quarterback and ran the option for Tom Osborne and enjoyed his best year in 1990. Now, he's touted for his recruiting chops.
COLLEGE SPORTS
iheart.com

Former Husker QB returns to NU as part of Scott Frost's coaching staff

(Lincoln, NE) -- A former Husker quarterback is returning to Nebraska as part of Scott Frosts's coaching staff. On Friday, Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost announced that Mickey Joseph will join the Husker coaching staff as Wide Receivers Coach/Passing Game Coordinator/Associate Head Coach. Nebraska athletics says Joseph joins Nebraska after five seasons as the wide receivers coach at LSU, and he brings more than 25 years of coaching experience to Frost's staff. "I am honored to return to Nebraska to join Coach Frost's staff," Joseph said. "I can't wait to get to Lincoln to work with our players and represent Nebraska Football. Once you are a Husker your love for the program never leaves you and my family and I could not be more excited."
LINCOLN, NE
