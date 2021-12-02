Frost, Huskers close to landing LSU WR coach Mickey Joseph for revamped staff

(Lincoln, NE) -- A former Husker quarterback is returning to Nebraska as part of Scott Frosts's coaching staff. On Friday, Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost announced that Mickey Joseph will join the Husker coaching staff as Wide Receivers Coach/Passing Game Coordinator/Associate Head Coach. Nebraska athletics says Joseph joins Nebraska after five seasons as the wide receivers coach at LSU, and he brings more than 25 years of coaching experience to Frost's staff. "I am honored to return to Nebraska to join Coach Frost's staff," Joseph said. "I can't wait to get to Lincoln to work with our players and represent Nebraska Football. Once you are a Husker your love for the program never leaves you and my family and I could not be more excited."

LINCOLN, NE ・ 15 HOURS AGO