If you missed the annual Holiday Parade last Saturday, you missed a great event put on by the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce and co-sponsored by the City of Brentwood. Although the total number of entries (30) was down a bit, the quality of the floats, the number of fancy cars and the number of participants in each group were definitely bigger and better this year. The streets were lined with people all along the parade route and all the way up to the City Park.

BRENTWOOD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO