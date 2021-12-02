ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our Nikon z6 II Review Was Updated. A Hint at Something Big?

 1 day ago
Firmware 1.3 for the Nikon z6 II brings the new Portrait Impressions feature along with the voice memo feature and a few other things. The most fascinating though is the new Portrait Impressions. It addresses a concern we’ve had about Nikon’s images being a bit too green. It’s a bit difficult...

Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ Camera Details Leaked

We are already aware that the Galaxy S22 Ultra has received a lot of love as far as the leaks are concerned, and this leaves us wondering about the younger siblings. The phones are going official in February 2022, and so far that has not stopped the leaks from coming out either. Now, the camera specs pertinent to the S22 and S22+ have leaked.
The Canon EOS R is $200 off, and It’s a Great Camera

Years ago, I bought the Canon EOS R when it came out. And to this day, it’s still a camera that I use. The problems with it I feel were greatly intensified. The magic touch bar is great for quickly rating images, but annoying otherwise. The lack of a joystick doesn’t truly matter if you’re photographing people or landscapes. And otherwise, it still has fantastic autofocus. And there’s good news. Canon has dropped the price on the camera; plus there are extra $200 rebates. It’s $1,599 for the Canon EOS R body only. With a 24-105mm kit lens, it’s $1,899. Think of the Canon EOS R as a bit of the Canon 5D Mk I translated into mirrorless camera technology. And be sure to check out our review if you’re going to make a purchase.
Grab the Nikon 40mm f2 with a Z5 for a Solid Kit

If Nikon doesn’t make this an official kit lens, I think they’re making a huge mistake. Check this out. If you really love your Nikon cameras, the Nikon z5 is probably your best bet right now in terms of affordability and capabilities. We reviewed it very positively a while back. There are kit lens options, but they don’t make the most economical sense. Instead, reach for their new 40mm f2 Z. We’re in the process of reviewing it and we got really great results with it so far. Together, they’re available at a seriously good price that’s hard to beat. Plus the 40mm is weather resistant.
Our Comprehensive Fujifilm X Series Lens Guide Is the Best on the Web!

Fuji fam! You’re in for a treat. For years, we’ve been working on reviewing tons of lenses. You probably know this already if you’ve followed the site for a long time. But we just updated our giant Fujifilm X Series Lens Guide. It includes every single XF lens currently on the market. We’ve chosen to not review the Fujifilm XC lenses because they’re typically viewed more as affordable kit options. And when folks think of Fuji lenses, they think of the XF series. You’ll find that this is by far the most comprehensive Fujifilm Lens Guide on the web. We’ve done our own real-world reviews of all these lenses; not just the ones we want to test.
Our Excellent Fujifilm GF Lens Guide Got a Refresh!

If you’re thinking about stepping up beyond full-frame cameras, this is the lens guide you’re going to care about. It’s our Fujifilm GF Lens guide, and you can check it out right here. For years, we’ve worked on reviewing the lenses for this camera system. And if you’re curious about any of them to pair with your camera, you’re in the right place. This year alone, we’ve stayed ahead of many other reviewers out there.
If the Olympus Pen F Mk II Ever Comes Out, This is What I Want

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. I really, really do hope that Olympus is considering making another high end Pen F camera. They tend to say that those cameras don’t work for them. But Nikon said the same thing about the Df. Then we got the Nikon ZFc, that’s proving to have a lot of hype. Nikon learned from their mistakes, for the most part. So why can’t Olympus? With that said, I’m still holding out hope for an Olympus Pen F Mk II. I’d love to see one.
Is the Original Sony a7 Still a Good Camera?

The joke with Sony cameras is that you used to buy it along with five batteries. Indeed, there was a time when their battery life was pretty dismal. That’s around the time period the original Sony a7 comes from. And yet, when I bought mine, I was head over heels for it. This was a time when I wanted more than what my X Pro 1 gave me. I yearned for the full-frame output my Olympus OMD EM5 lacked. And I demanded the innovation Canon refused to give us with the Canon 6D. During that time, Sony was the only one to really answer the call. And they changed the industry greatly. They also delivered cameras at a furious pace, which made the rest of the industry look like snails. Now, years later, is the original Sony a7 still any good?
The Canon EOS R is at a Great Price. Trust us, You’ll Like it!

The Largest Real-World Leica L Mount Lens Guide Is Right Here For You!

We just gave our Leica L-Mount lens guide a new coat of paint. And you can check it out right here! Lots of journalists contributed work to this guide over the years. As of today’s publishing, it contains 35 independently reviewed lenses for the Leica L-Mount. These lenses include options made officially by the three partners: Leica, Panasonic, and Sigma. You’ll find our table of contents, product images, snippets from our reviews, buy-links, and links to our full reviews to peruse.
The Big Reason Why You Should Just Get an F2.8 Zoom Instead of the F4

For more stories like this, subscribe to the Phoblographer. There are loads of articles helping you figure out whether or not you should get an f2.8 or an f4 zoom lens. We’ve written articles about it too! The articles all say that it really depends on what you need. And that’s not a wrong answer at all. Some of us may need one thing over another. But in 2021, I feel like modern lenses and cameras have become very advanced. In fact, they’re so good now that the answer to this question has really changed. More importantly, we think that the answer is pretty obvious.
Get a Great Tamron Weather-Sealed Lens for up to $100 off!

Do you own a small, weather-sealed prime lens for your Sony Camera? Well, maybe you should! The Tamron lens deals are here! For the past few years, Tamron has become one of our favorite third-party lens manufacturers. Their lenses are fast to focus, compact, lightweight, and built incredibly well. On Sony cameras, they’re incredibly durable if not some of the most durable out there. After the jump, you can find all the Tamron lens deals currently available.
The 4 Best Weather Sealed Compact Cameras We’ve Tested and Loved

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. Most of us have been there! Tons of situations arise that just need a good, weather-sealed, compact camera. Lots of our predecessors used them! 20 years after digital became the mainstay, most cameras are still not fully weather sealed. What’s more, compact cameras have mostly disappeared. But if you really want great weather-sealed compact cameras, look no further. We dove into our reviews index, and we found some of the best just for you.
Review Update! The Nikon Z7 II Can Now Fix Weird Green Skin in the Camera

The colors on the Nikon Z line feel very similar to the company’s DSLRs. Which is to say that the colors are often good, but sometimes need to be pulled away from the greens. The latest firmware for the Nikon Z7 II aims to help fix the occasional green skin tones with something the company is calling Portrait Impression Balance. I recently tried out the feature, which launched with firmware version 1.30, and we’ve updated our Nikon Z7 II review accordingly.
Love at First Sight? Canon EOS R3 First Impressions

Canon’s mirrorless lineup finally has an option to compete with the likes of the 1DX-series DSLRs, and it impresses immediately out of the box. The Canon EOS R3 has the grip and weather-sealing of the 1DX series and the speed of a mirrorless camera on steroids. What’s more, it’s even got the eye control autofocus from film cameras like the EOS 7. It sits in competition with the Nikon Z9 and Sony A1 for speed, yet curiously keeps the lower resolution of Canon’s sports-focused 1DX series.
Want a Small But Powerful Full Frame Camera? The Canon EOS R Is It!

Seriously, I still really love my Canon EOS R. If you’re going to reach for the Canon EOS R, we strongly recommend getting the RF 24-105mm f4 L IS or the RF 35mm f1.8 IS with it. Also check out our Canon RF lens guide. I bought the Canon EOS R when it came out years ago. And to this day, it’s still a camera I use. The problems with it I feel were greatly intensified. The magic touch bar is great for quickly rating images, but annoying otherwise. The lack of a joystick doesn’t truly matter if you’re photographing people or landscapes. And otherwise, it still has fantastic autofocus. And there’s good news. Canon has dropped the price on the camera; plus there are extra an $200 in rebates. It’s $1,599 for the Canon EOS R body only. With a 24-105mm kit lens, it’s $1,899. Think of the Canon EOS R as a bit of the Canon 5D Mk I translated into mirrorless camera technology. And be sure to check out our review if you’re going to make a purchase.
4 Great Cameras with Image Stabilization for Your Shaky Hands

The best thing about modern cameras with image stabilization is that you can capture things that weren’t as possible before. These cameras acquiesce to the fact that you’re probably amped up on coffee or not always in a stable situation. Combine them with the latest lens technology, and you’ll have something really wonderful to tote around with you. We dove into our reviews index to find some of our favorite cameras with image stabilization. And these are our favorites.
A Beautiful Disappointment of a Camera. Nikon ZFc review

If you’re like me, you were all about the hype machine before the Nikon ZFc was announced. Nikon sold the camera to all the world as something super lightweight. And indeed it is. But it also feels kind of cheap. They took the Z50 and stuffed it into a camera body that doesn’t feel that good. But it’s pretty to look at. In fact, writing this review hurt a bit because I was so disappointed with the Nikon ZFc.
4 Fantastic 24mm Lenses for Professional Photographers

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. The 24mm lens is incredibly important for photography. Typically they’re used for landscapes, cityscapes, seascapes, astrophotography, and more. Also, we need them to have faster apertures. So we went through our archives and reviews index to find some of the best ones made. And we really, really liked these 24mm lenses.
The Panasonic S5 Has a Great Rebate and is a Fantastic Camera!

When we reviewed the Panasonic S5 a while back, we were genuinely surprised. We didn’t think Panasonic knew how to make a smaller full-frame camera. But in truth, they did it. In fact, they made it smaller than the Panasonic GH5. And now, it’s enjoying a solid rebate of $300 off. This rebate lasts only until December 4th, so you’ll have to act soon. The Panasonic S5 is incredibly well weather-sealed and also the only full-frame camera with Live Composite built-in. That means it’s also legitimately one of the best full-frame cameras for astrophotography. In fact, you should dive into our review to see for yourself.
