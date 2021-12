Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) still remains below $50,000, down 2% to $48,298 in overnight trading, but many are hoping prices will stabilize after a big crash over the weekend. Bitcoin plunged all the way down to $44,000 on Saturday, off 17% on the session, triggering a rout in other cryptocurrencies like Ether (ETH-USD), Solana (SOL-USD), Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) and Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD). In fact, the overall crypto sector shed around a fifth of its value, sliding to $2.2T, according to tracker CoinGecko.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO