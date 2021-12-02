ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pride honors father’s legacy during Dobie West performance

By Celia Ruis Contributor
mysoutex.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDion Pride, son of legendary Country Music Hall of Fame legend, Charley Pride, performed at the George West, Dobie West Performing Arts Theater, to a large audience on Saturday, Nov. 13. The young Pride not only resembles his famous father, but sings just as wonderful. In some of his...

Sheridan Media

Chancey Williams To Be Honored With Legacy Of The West Award

Wyoming musician Chancey Williams will be honored next month in Las Vegas for upholding the legacy of the rodeo industry. Williams will be given the Legacy of the West award during the fourth annual gala of the same name in Las Vegas on Dec. 8. According to the Legacy of the West organization, the award goes to a person who upholds the legacy of the rodeo industry through ethics and leadership.
CELEBRITIES
KGET 17

Johnny Owens: keeping his father’s legacy alive

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Johnny Owens, country music singer, and son of Bakersfield legend Buck Owens, about his tour and career. Owens discusses the impact of his father’s legacy and how his memory is always living on: “it’s a reminder of where I came from and why I do this. The ‘Bakersfield Sound’ will continue to live on.”
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Mississippi State
wvlt.tv

Lee Greenwood to perform with Pride of the Southland Marching Band

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Singer Lee Greenwood will perform half-time with the Pride of the Southland Marching Band Saturday night as the Vols face off against the South Alabama Jaguars. WVLT News spoke with Greenwood on his time with the band and his relationship with the directors of the program.
KNOXVILLE, TN
coloradomusic.org

Billy Hinsche of The Beach Boys and Dino, Desi & Billy, Dies

From Mike Love (Beach Boys): We lost a great friend, family member, and forever member of The Beach Boys band on Saturday. We’ll miss him greatly, especially his family members will feel his loss most deeply. All of us who had the pleasure of knowing him will miss his jovial nature and immense talent and sense of humor. Billy was a loving son to his mother Celia who incredibly passed Saturday as well. Very few of us knew the seriousness of his illness and Billy, right up until his last couple of months, didn’t let on to how serious his condition was. His wonderful sister Annie let us know that he was not long for this world . We are all so saddened by his passing. As Annie said, “He has his Angel wings now and joins his beloved Mother and Father along with my dear cousins Carl & Dennis, & Auntee Audree. The world misses you Billy, we were better for having your spirit, laughter, Talent, Friendship & Love.” RIP Friend. We Love You Always.
ENTERTAINMENT
Charley Pride
Peaches
Rolling Stone

Maggie Rose Releases Trippy Cover of Carole King’s ‘I Feel the Earth Move’

Maggie Rose regularly nods to her inspirations in her original recordings, bridging soul, rock, country, and funk alike on the 2021 album Have a Seat. Rose goes straight to one of the sources for a swirling, trippy cover of Rock Hall of Famer Carole King’s “I Feel the Earth Move” that was released on Friday. The track premiered earlier this week on SiriusXM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame station, for which Rose did a takeover to play music by some of her heroes. In its original form, King’s is a soulful stomper that leads off the classic album Tapestry. In Rose’s...
MUSIC
mysoutex.com

Live Oak set to host ‘Texas Size Christmas’

Live Oak County Area Go-Texan, Inc., a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization hosts its “Texas Size Christmas” dinner and fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Live Oak County Fairgrounds Coliseum. The event promises that “Texas lights are big and bright, deep in the heart of South Texas,” with an...
TEXAS STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Chancey Williams To Be Honored With Legacy Of The West Award

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming musician Chancey Williams will be honored next month in Las Vegas for upholding the legacy of the rodeo industry. Williams will be given the Legacy of the West award during the fourth annual gala of the same name in Las...
CELEBRITIES
#Performing Arts#Music Hall
county17.com

Chancey Williams to be honored with Legacy of the West Award

(this story originally appeared on Cowboy State Daily) Wyoming musician Chancey Williams will be honored next month in Las Vegas for upholding the legacy of the rodeo industry. Williams will be given the Legacy of the West award during the fourth annual gala of the same name in Las Vegas...
CELEBRITIES

