Authorities looking for missing Limestone work-release inmate

ATHENS — Limestone authorities are searching for a work release inmate who walked off the job site on Elm Street on Thursday morning.

The Limestone Sheriff's Office said inmate Ashley Lynn Gatlin, left her job at Eagles Diner and was last seen getting into a white pickup and leaving the property at about 10:24 a.m.

Anybody knowing the whereabouts of Gatlin is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 256-232-0111.

