NunTok: How religion is booming on TikTok and Instagram

My personal journey with religion has been complex, to say the least. And how could it not be, when my parents baptized me into a faith that neither of them were a part of? My father grew up in a Congregational church, a Protestant church in the Calvinist tradition that was not part of a larger religious organization. By the time I showed up, he was something of a dabbler when it came to religion. My mother, on the other hand, was raised in a Byzantine Catholic church. She worshipped in an ornate, incense-filled church capped by gold domes whose services prominently feature chanting in a liturgical language called Slavonic. She’s someone who appreciates the pageantry of religion, and she values her church’s ties to her mother’s Slovak heritage.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO