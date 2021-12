More than 100 sea turtles are now recuperating at a New England Aquarium turtle hospital after staff rescued them from life-threatening cold temperatures off Cape Cod. The turtles were suffering from cold-stunning, a type of reptilian hypothermia, the aquarium said. Turtles, which are cold-blooded, swim to warmer waters in the Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico during the winter. But this group was not able to escape south fast enough, and began suffering from hypothermic conditions that lowered the animals’ metabolism and prevented them from eating or swimming.

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO