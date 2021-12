The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Dallas Cowboys by a final score of 19-9 on Sunday, extending their winning streak to four games as they head into the bye week. It was far from a pretty win, as the Chiefs' offense sputtered after coming out of the gates seemingly on fire. The team's defense, on the other hand, was stellar throughout the night and had perhaps its most impressive performance of the year — right after a Week 10 contest that previously held that honor. While head coach Andy Reid's team is on a bit of a roll, he knows there's a lot more football left to play this season and upsets can happen at any time.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO