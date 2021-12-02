ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Marvel’s Avengers: How To Fully Level Up Your Major Artifact | Polychoron Guide

By Kevin Thielenhaus
gameranx.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't let the polychoron hunt get you down. Here's how to earn Marvel's Avengers rarest material. To get your final +10 Power Level in Marvel’s Avengers, you’ll have to fully upgrade a Major Artifact. Upgrading your Major Artifact costs polychoron, a rare resource you can’t just find playing any in-game activity....

gameranx.com

Comments / 0

Related
pushsquare.com

Dragon Ball: The Breakers Trailer Tells You Everything About This Weird Spinoff

If you've been wondering what the heck the recently announced Dragon Ball: The Breakers actually is, you're in luck. Bandai Namco has released a very informative 11-minute trailer that explains the game in detail. The gist of it is that you either play as a lone 'raider' or as one of seven 'survivors' in this weird multiplayer title.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Exclusive Now Available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X

A PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, or, more specifically, a former PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. PlayStation is known for its incredible exclusive games. On PS4, it released some of the generation's best games in the form of Bloodborne, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, The Last of Us Part II, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Marvel's Spider-Man. On PS5, this has continued with Demon's Souls Remake, Returnal, Deathloop, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. That said, not every PlayStation exclusive hits the mark. In fact, many of timed exclusives it has signed recently haven't hit the mark, including Oddworld: Soulstorm, which is now available on Xbox consoles. This week, an "Enhanced Edition" was released with new content and improvements, and in the process, the game has shed its PlayStation console exclusivity.
VIDEO GAMES
thebrag.com

Here are the best new video games coming out in December 2021

December 2021 brings the video games calendar to yet another close, so we break down all the titles worth asking Santa for. It’s officially the last month of the video game calendar, but with the biggest game of the last 12 months yet to hit store shelves, there’s still plenty of new titles to enjoy before we welcome in the new year.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Level Up#Avengers#Major Artifact#Polychoron#The Elite Klaw Raid
Taylor Daily Press

Spider-Man finally comes to Marvel’s Avengers…without story missions

After several months of waiting, Spider-Man is finally coming to Marvel’s Avengers. However, it is now clear that fans will have to adjust their expectations a little. It’s now been August 2020 (!) since Spider-Man was revealed as a DLC (PlayStation Exclusive). From November 30, it’s finally time, because then the character will be added to the game via an update. from Interview with IGN However, it turns out that fans have to adjust their (high) expectations for DLC.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Buying All Items in Marvel's Avengers Would Cost Thousands of Dollars

One Marvel's Avengers player counted how much buying all the cosmetic items in the game would cost. The total amount is impressive. Marvel's Avengers is a premium game, yet it offers a rich selection of cosmetic items that can be purchased through microtransactions. Reddit user saali22 calculated how much exactly you would have to spend to get them all. He did not take into account the sets that enable us to save some cash and simply added the pricetags of all the standalone items. The resulting amount is impressive.
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

Marvel’s Avengers Upcoming Hero Perk Changes Outlined for Each Hero

In case you didn’t know, Crystal Dynamics isn’t only delivering a new raid and hero (for PS4, PS5 gamers) in Marvel’s Avengers this November 30, but there’s a significant overhaul of some of the game’s core systems too. For those wondering what the Marvel’s Avengers upcoming hero perk changes are, we got you covered!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
IGN

Marvel's Avengers: Spider-Man Exclusive Hands-On Preview

Finally, on November 30, Spider-Man is swinging his way into Marvel’s Avengers. If you’re playing on PlayStation, that is. I recently got the chance to spend two hours hands-on with Crystal Dynamics’ latest platform-exclusive addition to the roster and see everything the web-slinger has to offer, and came away looking forward to using his abilities, but a little worried about what it is I’ll actually be doing with them.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Marvel’s Avengers – Breaking Down Spider-Man’s Gameplay And Moveset

Since before the game even launched, fans of Marvel's Avengers, specifically those on PlayStation, have anxiously waited for Spider-Man to swing into the adventure. Over a year later, Marvel's flagship character finally arrives on November 30. We've seen his costume and have gotten a sense of his personality in a cinematic trailer, meaning the final questions revolve around the story and how Spider-Man controls in-game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pick Up Marvel's Avengers for Just $15 Right Now

The Black Friday deals are coming, and they won't stop coming. Marvel's Avengers is down to $14.99 at Best Buy. This is a great deal on one of the best ways to pretend you're actually part of the legendary crime-fighting squad. Now's a great time to jump into the game,...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Battlefield 2042: How To Level Up Your Vehicle Mastery Fast | Wheeled Warrior Guide

Reaching Tier 1 Vehicle Mastery can be a painful slog in Battlefield 2042 — unless you use an incredibly simple trick to rapidly boost your gains. If you’re aiming to unlock skins for your favorite vehicles fast, or if you just want to earn the ‘Wheeled Warrior‘ achievement / trophy which requires you to unlock Tier 1 on any vehicle, then this is the method you’ll absolutely want to try. Seriously, this beats getting kills any day. The only downside is that this method WILL NOT WORK for Jets or the Ranger. This will only work towards vehicles that count assists. You’ll see why soon.
VIDEO GAMES
techacute.com

How to Level up Your Video Game Marketing

Video games are popular across all ages, which is why more companies are willing to dip their toes into that market. This also means that there’s a lot of competition in the market. If you plan to launch your video game, then you will need to strategize so that your efforts won’t go to waste.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Reveals How Spider-Man's New Story Will Be Told

Marvel's Avengers is finally set to add Spider-Man DLC for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 30th, and one of the big questions has been exactly how the story of the character will be told in the video game. Characters like Black Panther and Hawkeye have had major content additions added to explain their whole deal, but Spider-Man will be slightly different. Instead of a full Operation, it will be a Hero Event, and there is a significant difference between the two.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy