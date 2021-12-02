ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Yook Sung Jae Cast as Male Lead in MBC Summer 2022 Drama The Golden Spoon

By ockoala
koalasplayground.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother recent military service returnee has a project lined up woo hoo, so happy to see these hardworking male stars who come back from duty get back into the swing of things. Actor-singer Yook Sung Jae was discharged last month in November 2021 and didn’t come back...

koalasplayground.com

Comments / 0

Related
allkpop.com

Netizens praise Junho's stellar performance in MBC's new historical drama

2PM's Junho is receiving many compliments for his acting performance in MBC's new drama series 'The Red Sleeve'. 'The Red Sleeve' premiered on November 12th, starring actress Lee Se Young and Junho as the show's lead. Junho has been receiving many compliments regarding his acting performance as King Jeongjo since the series started. Based on a bestselling novel of the same name, 'The Red Sleeve' is a fictional retelling of the story of King Jeongjo of Joseon and the concubine he loved.
WORLD
Soompi

Choi Woo Shik Matures Into A Successful Illustrator Over The Years In Upcoming Drama “Our Beloved Summer”

SBS’s upcoming drama “Our Beloved Summer” shared a new sneak preview of Choi Woo Shik!. “Our Beloved Summer” is a romantic comedy that portrays the complicated feelings of a couple that broke up saying, “It was an awful time with you. Let’s never meet again!” However, the documentary they filmed 10 years ago in high school suddenly gains popularity, and they’re forced to be in front of the camera together once more.
WORLD
Soompi

Kim Min Jae And Kim Hyang Gi In Talks To Star In New Historical Drama

Kim Min Jae and Kim Hyang Gi may be teaming up for their next drama!. On November 22, a source from the broadcasting industry stated, “Kim Min Jae and Kim Hyang Gi have been cast in ‘Joseon Psychiatrist Yoo Se Poong’ and will start filming next January.”. In response, Kim...
WORLD
Soompi

BTOB’s Yook Sungjae In Talks To Star In New Drama Based On Webtoon

BTOB’s Yook Sungjae has possibly chosen his first project following his discharge from the military!. On November 24, multiple sources from the entertainment industry reported that Yook Sungjae has been cast in a new drama titled “Golden Spoon” (literal translation). On November 25, his agency Cube Entertainment stated, “Yoon Sungjae...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yook Sung Jae
allkpop.com

Netizens say Kwon Hyun Bin's acting skills improved based on his performance in MBC drama 'The Red Sleeve'

Netizens were impressed with Kwon Hyun Bin's recent performance in the MBC drama 'The Red Sleeve'. On November 19, one netizen took to an online community forum to create a post titled, "Kwon Hyun Bin, who [is receiving] a lot of reactions saying his acting improved a lot in his recent historical period drama". Here, the netizen included several video clips of Kwon Hyun Bin's acting.
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

Watch: Im Siwan, Go Ah Sung, Son Hyun Joo, And Park Yong Woo Chase After Bad Money In Teaser For Upcoming Drama

Upcoming drama “Tracer” (literal title) released an exciting new teaser!. “Tracer” is a new wavve original revenge drama set in the National Tax Service. Im Siwan will star as Hwang Dong Joo, a new team manager of the Seoul Regional Office’s Investigation Bureau, while Go Ah Sung will star as Seo Hye Young, a fellow team member at the Seoul Regional Office who is unafraid to face the cowardly world head-on.
WORLD
allkpop.com

BTS's V to reportedly lend his voice for Choi Woo Sik's new drama 'Our Beloved Summer'

BTS's V will reportedly lend his voice for his good friend Choi Woo Sik's upcoming new drama, 'Our Beloved Summer'. On November 25 KST, industry insiders revealed that BTS's V has been included in the OST artist lineup the new SBS's drama series 'Our Beloved Summer'. 'Our Beloved Summer' is a drama remake of the popular original webtoon of the same name, and will depict the story of two past lovers who are forced to reunite in front of the camera ten years later.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Spoon#Drama#Morality#Mbc#Noona Dongsaeng#The Pd Of Another
NME

BTS’ V to contribute song for upcoming K-drama ‘Our Beloved Summer’

BTS member V is set to sing a new original song for the soundtrack of upcoming SBS series Our Beloved Summer. Earlier today (November 25), South Korean news outlet MyDaily reported that the K-pop idol would be lending his voice to the upcoming K-drama series. Notably, Our Beloved Summer is set to star Parasite‘s Choi Woo-shik, who is known to be close friends with the singer.
MUSIC
Soompi

Jun So Min, Song Yoon Ah, And Lee Sung Jae Dish On Their Chemistry As Husband, Wife, And Mistress In “Show Window: The Queen’s House”

The stars of Channel A’s upcoming drama “Show Window: The Queen’s House” have shared their thoughts on their experience working together!. “Show Window: The Queen’s House” is a new drama about a woman who supports another woman’s affair—without knowing that the affair is with her own husband. Song Yoon Ah will star as Han Sun Joo, the queen of her picture-perfect family, while Lee Sung Jae will star as Shin Myung Seob, her seemingly devoted husband. Jun So Min will star in the drama as Yoon Mi Ra, who befriends Han Sun Joo while secretly carrying on an affair with her husband behind her back.
WORLD
Soompi

Jun So Min And Lee Sung Jae Go On A Forbidden Date In New Drama “Show Window: The Queen’s House”

Channel A’s upcoming drama “Show Window: The Queen’s House” has shared a glimpse of Jun So Min and Lee Sung Jae’s scandalous relationship!. “Show Window: The Queen’s House” is a new drama about a woman who supports another woman’s affair – without knowing that the affair is with her own husband. Song Yoon Ah will star as Han Sun Joo, the queen of her picture-perfect family, while Lee Sung Jae will star as Shin Myung Seob, her seemingly devoted husband. Jun So Min will star in the drama as Yoon Mi Ra, who befriends Han Sun Joo while secretly carrying on an affair with her husband behind her back.
WORLD
Soompi

Im Soo Hyang Confirmed For New Drama Starring So Ji Sub And Shin Sung Rok

Im Soo Hyang will be acting alongside So Ji Sub and Shin Sung Rok in a new drama!. On November 25, MBC announced that Im Soo Hyang was cast in the upcoming drama “Dr. Lawyer.” It is a heart-warming and cathartic drama about a genius surgeon who becomes a medical malpractice lawyer after losing everything from a fabricated surgery and a prosecutor from the Medical Crimes Department who loses her only family and lover through that surgery. Together, they punish those who believe that the importance of a person’s life can be ranked based on their wealth and power and comfort the victims who have been wronged.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
koalasplayground.com

Park Hyung Sik Will Be the Male Lead in Upcoming Music Themed 4-episode Online Streaming Drama Sound Track with Han So Hee

Wow this drama moves fast and is apparently filming already. Last month Han So Hee was announced to be doing a short musical drama but it’s later clarified to not include singing but instead is a music themed drama set in the industry and also a cohabitation drama between the leads who have been friends for 20 years before feelings emerge. It’s called Sound Track (early title Why Did You Come to My House) and now it’s also confirmed that her male lead will be both an actor and a music industry veteran – none other than idol turned actor Park Hyung Sik. I think K-ent is going to have a three-headed king in terms of successful idol-actors of this gen with Park Hyung Sik, Junho, and D.O. which will be great for casting agents. Back to Hook Song, the drama is from the PD of Vincenzo and the screenwriter of Sunbae, Please Don’t Put on That Lipstick (She Would Never Know) and is slated for an early 2022 release since it’s just a short 4-episode drama.
MOVIES
koalasplayground.com

Jang Hee Jin Gets Praise and Seo Hyo Rim Gets Criticism for Different Levels of Sageuk Acting in MBC Drama The Red Sleeve Cuff

Not only are ratings rising for MBC Fri-Sat drama The Red Sleeve Cuff, it feels like viewers are actually watching the drama intently to the point of being able to solidly critique. Male lead Junho has been getting tsunami levels of praise as the Crown Prince, especially in the last two episodes, with so much more runway for him to keep upping his game. Female lead Lee Se Young hasn’t gotten as much attention, and I noticed it because even the supporting actresses are getting their own posts. Queen Jang Hee Jin has been added to the praise train for her beautifully regal sageuk acting so suitable for her role and the impeccable dialogue diction. She’s been on the up and up for a decade now, slowly and surely despite starting off her career as the usual bitchy second female lead roles. Sadly similar start Seo Hyo Rim appears to not have improved as she’s getting criticism for her role as the plotting Princess aunt role in this drama. The critique is on her modern diction so she’s not gotten the sageuk speaking down and a very modern aura and acting despite playing a sageuk role.
WORLD
allkpop.com

Ong Seong Wu in talks to star as lead in upcoming drama 'Blind'

Ong Seong Wu is in talks to star in the upcoming OCN drama 'Blind'. On November 30, the former Wanna One member's label Fantagio responded to reports that he's starring as the lead of the new series, clarifying, "Nothing has been confirmed yet." 'Blind' revolves around the stories of those...
WORLD
koalasplayground.com

Ong Seung Woo in Talks for 2022 OCN Police Drama Blind

The smaller cable channel OCN has had a quiet year with no drama making big waves in ratings or buzz. Perhaps next year in 2022 will see something spark and one drama on the slate is in casting calls now. K-actor Ong Seung Woo has been tapped for the male lead of Blind, a drama not about an actual blind person lol. I believe it’s referencing how justice is blind. Ong Seung Woo’s male lead is a major crimes detective born from a top family and raised with older brother affection and a happy disposition. He dreams of being a hero and saving the world from evil, but then is thrown into a world where an ordinary person becomes unjustly accused and an ordinary person becomes an unjust accuser and the people around this case including the cops, judge, law school students, and the jury members. The drama is described as a tense thriller to find the perpetrator.
WORLD
Soompi

Noh Jung Ui And Kim Sung Cheol Are Outwardly Differently People With Similar Inner Wounds In “Our Beloved Summer”

“Our Beloved Summer” has given a closer look at Noh Jung Ui and Kim Sung Cheol!. SBS’s new Monday-Tuesday drama “Our Beloved Summer” is a romantic comedy starring Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi as a complicated couple that broke up on a bad note. But when the documentary they filmed 10 years ago in high school suddenly becomes popular, they’re forced to be in front of the camera together once more.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy