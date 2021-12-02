Our 2021 Memphians of the Year Are Victoria Jones and James Dukes

Memphis is a city with great potential — which may sound like a dig, as in, “Wow, for someone with such great potential, she is kind of a mess.” And, yes, my hometown does struggle at times to overcome our underdog crouch, to harness our potential, to transform what could be into what is. Kids growing up here today may have less of a sense than I did, in the Nineties and early Aughts, that the only viable path to success required leaving town as soon as humanly possible, and Downtown developers are certainly banking on the idea that well-compensated young professionals will choose our river bluffs as their launchpads. The Brooks hopes to help magnetize Memphis with its planned 2026 move into a modernist edifice overlooking the Mississippi, while six miles of adjacent riverfront are to be transformed into more alluring public space.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO