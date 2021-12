ARLINGTON, Texas — They say football can be a game of inches. Mike Gundy and Oklahoma State football, looking for their first Big 12 Championship in a decade and a potential bid to the College Football Playoff, learned that the hard way Saturday as their quest for a conference title and more came to a halt with victory just a yard — if not less — away in plain sight. The No. 5 Cowboys' 21-16 loss to No. 9 Baylor was settled on fourth and goal when Cowboys running back Dezmon Jackson was brought down by Baylor's Jairon McVea inches short of the goal line, putting the Cowboys behind the eight ball on receiving the school's first playoff bid Sunday.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO