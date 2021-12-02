ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halo Infinite Bonuses Available To Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Members

By Matt Cook
gameranx.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere just might be another incentive to upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The campaign to Halo Infinite is finally launching next week. The game is free to all Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox, PC, and cloud; however, that’s not all players can expect to receive...

