ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

The Proxy Wars You’ve Never Heard Of

OZY
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newsletter to fuel — and thrill — your mind. Read for deep dives into the unmissable ideas and topics shaping our world. In the aftermath of World War II, countless corners of the globe descended into a viper’s pit of proxy wars. On opposite sides, the U.S. and the former...

www.ozy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fudzilla

US space force claims there is a war going on in space

Russia and China are launching "reversible attacks," US. Space Force's General David Thompson, the service's second in command, said last week that Russia and China are launching "reversible attacks," such as electronic warfare jamming, temporarily blinding optics with lasers, and cyber-attacks, on US satellites "every day". A small Russian satellite...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

How Russia could win World War 3... in just minutes: A deadly cloud of debris raced towards the International Space Station - after Russia blew up its own satellite to show its might. The terrifying problem? Our forces rely on space tech to defend us

Just before 7am GMT on Monday, the seven astronauts on the International Space Station were abruptly woken up. A terrifying cloud of debris was hurtling in their direction - travelling at speeds of up to 17,500mph. Audio between Houston Mission Control in Texas and the station 250 miles above Earth...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Telegraph

US reactivates nuclear artillery unit in Germany – why Russia should be worried

An American nuclear artillery unit has been reactivated in Germany for the first time since the Cold War and is to be armed with new long-range hypersonic weapons. The US Army officially recommissioned the 56th Artillery Command in Germany this week during a ceremony in Mainz-Kastel, which hosts America’s Europe and Africa commands.
MILITARY
New York Post

Top general warns China could soon spring surprise nuclear strike on US

The second-ranking general in the US military has sounded the alarm about China’s weapons development — warning that Beijing may soon have the capability to launch a surprise nuclear strike against America. “They look like a first-use weapon,” Gen. John Hyten, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,...
MILITARY
The Independent

Russia and China are attacking US satellites with lasers and jammers ‘every day’ says top general

United States’ satellites are constantly under attack, and China may become the dominant space power by the end of the decade, according to a Space Force general.“The threats are really growing and expanding every single day. And it’s really an evolution of activity that’s been happening for a long time,” General David Thompson, the Space Force’s first vice chief of space operations, told the Washington Post.“We’re really at a point now where there’s a whole host of ways that our space systems can be threatened.”The United States must deal with “reversible attacks” on satellites – those which do not...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proxy Wars#Cold War#Saudi#Sunni#Shiite#Daily Dose#Eromo Egbejule Long#Ozy Welcome
KTSA

Is China preparing for a war against America?

While Biden’s military focuses on naming U.S navy ships after a gay rights leader and christened it by a transgender veteran, China’s military has built mockups in the shape of a U.S. aircraft carriers and other U.S. warships. For the last few months there has been a lot of concern about China attacking Taiwan, but are they also plotting an attack on the US? Lars talks about some disturbing new information that could mean just that, with Dr. Weifeng Zhong who is a Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
SPORTS
Business Insider

An AK-47 on tracks: Why Russia built an astounding 83,500 T-54 tanks

After World War II, the Soviets were looking for a main battle tank to replace the heroic T-34 tank. Over the next 15 years, the Soviets built 83,500 T-54s, and some are still in service in other countries. Russia's T-54 Tank Was a Cold War Beast: After World War II,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
China
NewsBreak
World War II
The Independent

Israel urges hard line against Iran at nuclear talks

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday urged world powers to take a hard line against Iran in negotiations aimed at reviving an international nuclear deal, as his top defense and intelligence officials headed to Washington to discuss the flailing talks.Israel has been watching with concern as world powers sit down with Iran in Vienna in hopes of restoring the tattered 2015 deal. Iran last week struck its own hard line as talks resumed in Vienna, suggesting everything discussed in previous rounds of diplomacy could be renegotiated. Continued Iranian advances in its atomic program have further raised the...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Putin heads to India with eye on military, energy ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in India on Monday for just his second overseas trip since the pandemic, seeking to bolster military and energy ties with a traditional ally being courted by Washington. In its efforts to address a rising China, Washington has set up the QUAD security dialogue with India, Japan, and Australia, raising concerns in both Beijing and Moscow. India was close to the Soviet Union during the Cold War, a relationship that has endured, with New Delhi calling it a "special and privileged strategic partnership". "The friendship between India and Russia has stood the test of time," Modi told Putin at a virtual summit in September. "You have always been a great friend of India."
WORLD
OZY

New Fears Over Omicron

Start your day smarter with a dossier on the most important world news, rounded off with a shot of intriguing and offbeat stories. Like the president, you deserve no less. New data suggesting that the recently detected omicron variant spreads twice as fast as delta caused Bitcoin to plunge more than 20% over the weekend. Republican stalwart Bob Dole has died at the age of 98. The number of U.S. households with a married couple and children has fallen to a record low, according to census data. And on the other side of the world, border tensions continue to escalate between China and Taiwan and Russia and Ukraine.
WORLD
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

China attacks potential US diplomatic boycott of Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — China on Monday threatened to take “firm countermeasures” if the U.S. proceeds with a diplomatic boycott of February’s Beijing Winter Olympic Games. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian accused U.S. politicians of grandstanding over the issue of not sending dignitaries to attend the events that China hopes will showcase its economic development and […]
SPORTS
News 8 WROC

India hosts Putin as it balances ties with Russia, US

India and Russia have a long history of close ties. But recently, India has drawn closer to the United States, which it considers critical to countering China. India and China have had a months-long military standoff along their disputed border in eastern Ladakh, where deadly clashes erupted last year.
WORLD
thedrive

Latest Images Of Russia’s Checkmate Fighter Shows Us Just How Big It Really Is (Updated)

Russia has billed the Checkmate as a light fighter, but that isn't really the case. Some four months since it was officially unveiled, another glut of promotional material has been released relating to the Sukhoi Checkmate ahead of its official foreign debut at the Dubai Airshow next week. Also known as the Light Tactical Aircraft, or LTS in Russian, what we've seen now reveals a fighter that’s substantially bigger than we might have imagined, at least in comparison to the Su-57 Felon. Seeing the two planes alongside each other provides our best view so far of the enigmatic Checkmate fighter project and evidence that this is really more of a medium fighter than a true light combat jet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy