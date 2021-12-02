ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machine Gun Kelly Launches Gender Neutral Line of Nail Polish UN/DN LAQR

By Joe DiVita
 2 days ago
Machine Gun Kelly expertly navigated a switch from rap and hip-hop to pop-punk and now he's crossing over into a new industry, continuing to work on his brand having just launched UN/DN LAQR, a gender neutral line of nail polish. Anyone with a vigilant eye has likely noticed that...

