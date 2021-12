Averi Smith is a Montana Native, a self-taught teen artist living in Bozeman, and a Junior at Gallatin High School. As many kids do, Averi loved to paint as a young child. It wasn’t until 2015, at the age of 10 that her painting began to look more like art. As her parents took notice, so did others and she sold her first pieces. With encouragement and plenty of supplies, Averi fully embraced her abilities and has been growing and evolving as an artist ever since.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO