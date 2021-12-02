ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Careful, Your Idaho Christmas Decorations Could Result in a Massive Fine

By Nate Bird
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

When you finally decide to brave the cold (if it ever actually gets cold in Idaho) and set up your Christmas lights outdoors, be careful that your decorations aren't a safety hazard. Some Christmas decorations when set up improperly could become dangerous and get you in trouble with the Federal...

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Hospitals Should Follow Utah Counterpart on Vaccine Mandate

When will St. Luke’s follow the lead? In neighboring Utah, Intermountain Healthcare has suspended vaccine mandates for workers. This came after a series of court losses by the Biden White House, which was attempting to impose mandates on millions of Americans. Hospitals were targeted because the federal government sends Medicare and Medicaid payments. You take Caesar’s coin, you follow Caesar’s rules!
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

What is the Best Way to Hang Christmas Lights in Twin Falls?

While the rest of the world is arguing about whether you should get a real tree or an artificial tree, I'm over here more concerned with the best way to hang my Christmas lights. Driving around Twin Falls I have seen a variety of techniques used for the Christmas light displays. From tightly would to barely hanging on, which style of Christmas light use is the best?
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Thousands of the Hungry are Being Fed in Twin Falls, ID

Every Monday for the next four weeks, there will be a food giveaway at the Magic Valley Mall. These are products, often dairy, that can be perishable. The first attempt at giving away the boxes last week ended with 200 boxes not picked up. Then word got out. Those boxes were added to this week’s total of 1,800 boxes. Within two and a half hours the truck was empty.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Fish and Game Plans to Fight Chronic Wasting Disease

You can help Fish and Game monitor the spread of chronic wasting disease, known as CWD. A surveillance hunt is scheduled to begin next week. If you plan to apply, you’re advised to participate. Fish and Game won’t tolerate no-shows when it comes to a study that will determine the health of deer and elk herds. You can find more details on how to apply by clicking here. The hunt begins next week.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Panhandling Appears a Good Way to Make a Living in Twin Falls, ID

If you look closely, you can see a man at the intersection with a sign. I saw the guy while eating my lunch. I like the view at the International House of Pancakes. I get to look at the traffic along the Perrine Bridge and it’s relaxing. Instead, the waitress seated us in another part of the restaurant where we had some privacy but faced the west and the south. I looked out the window and saw the man panhandling. I’ve seen him before. This is his workstation.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Library Book Surfaces After Missing for Over a Century

Two world wars, the Great Depression, and the rise and fall of the Soviet Empire have all gone and passed since the book first was checked out of a Boise library. In 1910. When William Howard Taft was President. Before the arrival of radio, television, and the internet. The book was the New Chronicles of Rebecca. It was a sequel to Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm. A popular children’s story of the time.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Love Yogurt? Receive A Free Case This Saturday In Twin Falls

Living in Twin Falls has many perks. The view is beautiful, there are tons of places to eat, the people are friendly, but one specific perk to the area is having Chobani in town. The factory sits to the east side of town, between Twin and Kimberly, and provides tons of jobs for locals in the area. It is one of, if not the best yogurt there is on the market. Fortunately for Twin Falls residents, there is a special perk of having them here this weekend.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Legit Way to See if Someone Owes You Money in Idaho

As we head into the season of last-minute Christmas shopping, who couldn’t use an extra bit of cash right now? While there’s no guarantee, there’s a decent chance that somewhere, someone owes you money and there’s a perfectly legit way to find out by using this resource from the state of Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

2021 Seasonal Road Closures Being for Sawtooth National Forest

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Many public roads and trails on the Sawtooth National Forest in Southern Idaho have closed for the season. The U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest is reminding people that seasonal road closures are now in effect across southern Idaho, including the South Hills. That means specific roads and trails will remain closed to motorized traffic through the cold winter months until the springtime to protect them from damage. People can still access the areas by foot or non-motorized means. The U.S. Forest Service also notes the closures help wildlife conserve energy during the winter and remind people to give the animals some space. The opening dates for the roads and trails vary depending on the condition of the weather. In some years the U.S. Forest Service has extended the closures by several weeks to allow the roads to dry out. The Sawtooth National Forest Provides a Winter Visitor Map that shows what roads and trails are closed in the area.
NWS
News Radio 1310 KLIX

The Climate Change Gang Issues a Warning About Idaho Potatoes

French fries are a personal weakness. Somedays I’ll be driving home and be overcome by the desire. The next thing I know, I’m at a drive-thru window and getting a large order. I’ve written before about my love for potatoes in any form. Mashed, fried, baked, etc. You could say I live in the one place on the planet where I can satisfy all my potato cravings, however.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

See Idaho Crime Data All in One Place

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police has launched a new webpage that compiles crime data from around the state into one place for easy access. The new Crime in Idaho dashboard launched this week and crime data from 2005 to 2020 from all counties in the state along with the communities within those counties. The dashboard shows Idaho crime statistics visually with graphs and a "heat" map of the various counties. The Crime in Idaho data dashboard is the result of the Idaho Statistical Analysis Center (ISAC) and the Idaho Uniform Crime Reporting Program, both part of ISP. "This dashboard will help those from local law enforcement and criminal justice agencies, and members of the media and public to see highly customizable views and quick trend analysis of what's happening in their area." Said Thomas Strauss, Principal Research Analyst with the Idaho Statistical Analysis Center in a prepared statement. "We think this more visual presentation of important crime trend data will make that data easier to understand so more Idahoans can be better informed and make better decisions about safety in their community." Said Strauss. The dashboard currently shows data on crimes against persons and drug/alcohol related arrests, other sections regarding sex crimes and crimes against property will be included later as the site is being built.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

High Desert Museum West of Idaho in Desperate Need of Help

Our culture is memorialized at an actual High Desert Museum. It’s located a short distance south of downtown Bend, Oregon. I paid a visit last year after getting a recommendation from a friend. Twin Falls even gets a good nod when it comes to a famous effort by Evel Knieval to jump the Snake River. I didn’t know until a few days ago that the museum is affiliated with the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
