Basketball

'The louder they roar, the better I get': Kinsley Murray goes viral for national anthem performance at Gonzaga women's basketball game

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, Wash. — A few weeks ago, six-year-old Kinsley Murray sang the national anthem at Gonzaga’s women’s basketball game against Idaho State. She’s done that hundreds of times before at other sporting events, but what happened afterwards was a first. "Yes, the biggest, hugest, biggest roar I’ve ever heard...

