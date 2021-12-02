Get ‘Frozen’

The glitz, the glamor, and the icicles are back! Disney’s “Frozen”, the Broadway hit musical, has returned to the Cadillac Palace Theatre for a limited ten-week engagement. Just around the time of year when Chicago’s icy cold wind (“the Hawk”) blasts the city from Lake Michigan, we witness the fanciful re-creation of Jennifer Lee’s original story about two sisters who live in a country called Arendelle, an enchanted land of ice and snow. We follow the lives of Elsa and Anna, who are heirs to the throne, with Elsa having a peculiar gift: the ability to create a frozen world of glistening crystal. But when uncontrolled, she can easily turn a heart or a body into solid ice. Based on the incredibly popular 2013 eponymous film, the live musical version is a dreamsicle of a production with acting, directing, singing, dancing, and music that cannot be surpassed! This gem is thanks to director Michael Grandage, who has crafted a show that can appeal to adults and children alike.
Comments / 0