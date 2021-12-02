Get ‘Frozen’

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleLamoille Valley Dance Academy presents its annual presentation of “Frozen Nutcracker” at the studio’s new black...

www.vtcng.com

vtcng.com

CVU theater presents ‘Something Rotten’

Champlain Valley Union High School theater offers “Something Rotten,” a mashup of 16th century Shakespeare and 21st century Broadway, Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 4, 2 and 7 p.m. in the school theater. Brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play, but...
PERFORMING ARTS
Kicker 102.5

Frozen Christmas Circus Coming to Texarkana Dec. 12

The magic of the holiday season is here and what could be more magical than the Frozen Christmas Circus coming to Texarkana on December 12, at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center. This one-of-kind show will feature some characters from Frozen and a variety of other beloved characters in this blend...
TEXARKANA, TX
Boston Herald

Disney warms up ‘Frozen’ vibe & gets ‘Encanto’

Grade: B- An obvious attempt to transport “Frozen” to more clement climes, the computer-generated animated musical film “Encanto” tells the story of a Colombian girl named Mirabel Madrigal (Stephanie Beatriz, “In the Heights”), who is the only member of her family without a magical power. Her little cousin Antonio (Ravi...
MOVIES
Portsmouth Daily Times

Cirque De Art to present Frozen Nutcracker

PORTSMOUTH — Cirque De Art will be presenting The Frozen Nutcracker for their winter show at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts. “It’s more of Frozen II, but everyone from the first movie is also in it,” said Alyssa Redoutey, Instructor and Performer at Cirque De Art. Redoutey said...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
NWI.com

Flawless 'Frozen' warms hearts in Chicago

The adventures of characters Anna and Elsa are playing out on stage in The Windy City this holiday season. "Disney's Frozen" is warming up the Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago. The popular musical continues through Jan. 22. The production is based on the beloved Disney film from 2013 which tells...
CHICAGO, IL
vtcng.com

Mad River Chorale holiday concert

The Mad River Chorale presents its holiday concert, “Jubilant Reunion!,” Saturday Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m. at the Waterbury Congregational Church and Sunday, Dec. 12, 4 p.m. at the Waitsfield United Church. The chorale’s conductor, Mary Jane Austin, will be accompanied by Alison Cerutti and the singers. The program of varied...
MUSIC
Tahlequah Daily Press

Music Room to present recital from 'Frozen'

The Music Room Tahlequah will present a special recital of music next weekend from the motion pictures "Frozen" and "Frozen 2" at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah building on the corner of Delaware and Choctaw. This mixed media performance will be Saturday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. Admission is...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
Kokomo Perspective

Frozen Sandlot returns for holiday ice skating

Thanksgiving is here and with it comes turkey, mashed potatoes and ice skating to exercise away the holiday carbs. The Frozen Sandlot, 400 S. Union St. inside the Kokomo Municipal Stadium, returns Friday, Nov. 26 for a season of ice skating and winter fun. The skating rink opens at 11 a.m. and will run until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday with Sunday hours of 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Ticket prices are $7 or $5 for non-skaters and those who bring their own skates.
KOKOMO, IN
TrendHunter.com

Sugar Plum Frozen Yogurts

For a limited time, Yogurtland is introducing a sugar plum frozen yogurt flavor to celebrate a special time of the year. This flavor, full of holiday cheer, is made with real plum and Marionberries and it provides a taste of a whimsical and mysterious treat that's often mentioned in holiday songs. Yogurtland's New Sugar Plum Berry Tart is a festive treat for all ages that is now available at participating locations.
FOOD & DRINKS
ourquadcities.com

Frozen Landing opens for frigid family fun

It’s official: Frozen Landing in Bettendorf is open for business. Located at the intersection of Middle Road and 23rd Street, the ice skating rink first became available to the public Monday after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic and being delayed due to unsafe ice conditions. Local...
BETTENDORF, IA
vtcng.com

Virtual show at Lamoille

Quinn Cayton from Cambridge portrays Prince Eric in the Lamoille Union production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”. Lamoille Union High School presents the show virtually Thursday and Friday, Dec. 2 and 3, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 4, at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 each. Visit showtix4u.com...
ENTERTAINMENT
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert looks flawless in LBD as she dances in her dressing room

Miranda Lambert is enjoying a well-deserved rest after a hectic work schedule, but that's not stopping her from sharing fun videos with her fans on social media. In her latest Instagram post, the country singer looked fabulous in a little black dress as she danced around in her dressing room while putting on perfume.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Denver

Lakewood Hosts The Return Of Camp Christmas With A Chance To Check ‘Emotional Baggage’

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – If you love all things Christmas, you need to make sure your holiday plans include a visit to Camp Christmas at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park. The “over-the-top outdoor extravaganza” takes place through Jan. 2. Last year, Camp Christmas had to go all virtual but Camp Director Lonnie Hanzon wasted no time in getting ready for an in-person experience this year. Fairy Bar of Camp Christmas at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park on Wednesday. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Work started as soon as last year’s camp closed but Hanzon said it took until about May...
LAKEWOOD, CO
Courier-Express

Reitz Theater to present Disney's Frozen Jr.

DUBOIS — The Reitz Theater in DuBois will present Disney’s Frozen Jr. beginning next week as the final production of their truncated 2021 season. The wildly popular musical will feature many local youngsters ranging from age 6 to age 18, some of whom have been onstage at The Reitz in previous productions as well as some who are excitedly making their stage debuts.
DUBOIS, PA
Inside the Magic

Fans Are Horrified With ‘Frozen’ Elsa Singing Ornament

The holidays are around the corner and families around the world have already begun decorating. One of the most magical things about decorating for the holidays is breaking out those boxes and going through ornaments and decorations from over the years as it brings back so many memories. One Disney...
MUSIC
Vulture

Encanto Is the Best Disney Animated Film Since Frozen

We already know that Walt Disney Animation’s Encanto will probably be turned into a Broadway musical at some point, but watching the early scenes in Jared Bush and Byron Howard’s film, you might find yourself wondering whether that Broadway show already exists. Everything from the sets to the dance numbers feels like it must have originated on a stage. When characters sing, they sing to the camera: frontal, direct, with big gestures seemingly intended for a live audience. The central setting, a sentient house where the floorboards and roof tiles and staircases and window shutters magically throb and flutter and flap about on their own, feels ready-made for some crafty production designer to work their mechanical-theater wizardry. We can even hear the actors taking a breath before belting out passages from one of composer Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Original Cast Album–friendly tunes. There’s an eager to please–ness to the first half of Encanto that feels odd, maybe even off — a theater-kid energy that can at times be overbearing and artificial.
MOVIES
Daily Herald

Disney's 'Frozen' sparkles in Chicago debut

There's a lot of wowing stage magic packed into Disney's "Frozen," now making a slick national touring debut at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre. Director Michael Grandage's 2018 Broadway musical adaptation of the beloved 2013 animated blockbuster is a wonderful choice for a child's first live theater experience. But more seasoned...
CHICAGO, IL
aroundthetownchicago.com

“Disney’s Frozen” reviewed by Julia W. Rath

The glitz, the glamor, and the icicles are back! Disney’s “Frozen”, the Broadway hit musical, has returned to the Cadillac Palace Theatre for a limited ten-week engagement. Just around the time of year when Chicago’s icy cold wind (“the Hawk”) blasts the city from Lake Michigan, we witness the fanciful re-creation of Jennifer Lee’s original story about two sisters who live in a country called Arendelle, an enchanted land of ice and snow. We follow the lives of Elsa and Anna, who are heirs to the throne, with Elsa having a peculiar gift: the ability to create a frozen world of glistening crystal. But when uncontrolled, she can easily turn a heart or a body into solid ice. Based on the incredibly popular 2013 eponymous film, the live musical version is a dreamsicle of a production with acting, directing, singing, dancing, and music that cannot be surpassed! This gem is thanks to director Michael Grandage, who has crafted a show that can appeal to adults and children alike.
CHICAGO, IL
longisland.com

Brunch with Characters from Frozen at Miracle on Beech Street

The Beach House restaurant in Long Beach has transformed into a winter wonderland, holiday dining experience. Bring the little ones to enjoy a Saturday brunch with some favorite characters from Disney’s Frozen. Brunch with Olaf - Saturday, December 4 from 12 - 4 p.m. Brunch with Elsa and Kristoff -...
LONG BEACH, NY

