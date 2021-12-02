'The Beatles: Get Back' -- Best movie ever about a working rock 'n' roll band

John Lennon was married to Cynthia Powell, and then to Yoko Ono, before he was tragically murdered in 1980. Here’s everything to know about the late Beatles star’s wives. Over 40 years after his death, John Lennon remains an icon in the music industry. The singer-songwriter and peace activist had such an incredible career as a co-leader and guitarist of The Beatles, which sent him to international stardom. But in December 1980, John was gunned down by Mark David Chapman, who still remains incarcerated until this day. At the time of his death, John was married to Yoko Ono, 88. Before that, he had a complex marriage to Cynthia Powell from 1962 and 1968. Both relationships were widely-publicized in the press, and they’re still talked about today. Learn more about Yoko and Cynthia below.

