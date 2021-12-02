ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'The Beatles: Get Back' -- Best movie ever about a working rock 'n' roll band

By L. Kent Wolgamott
Lincoln Journal Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is a movie about a working rock ‘n’ roll band that just happened to be the best in the world. And that band was fraying at the edges -- on the way to falling apart. That, in essence, is “The Beatles: Get Back,” the three-part series now streaming on Disney+...

journalstar.com

