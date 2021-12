AUSTIN, Texas - The Michael & Susan Dell Foundation has announced a commitment of $38 million to help combat homelessness in Austin. Of the commitment, $36.6 million will be allocated to Multiplying Goodness, a capital campaign for Mobile Loaves & Fishes’ Community First! Village development, which will fund an additional 1,400 homes for Central Texans coming out of chronic homelessness. The Foundation is inviting the community to match the funds to help Mobile Loaves & Fishes reach its $150 million goal.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO