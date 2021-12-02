ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New Warehouse Facility for the Parks & Recreation Department (Subbid)

virtualbx.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScope of work involves new construction of a Parks & Recreation Warehouse building, including site preparation, construction of the building pad, drilled piers and building foundation, fabricating and erecting...

www.virtualbx.com

Comments / 0

Related
virtualbx.com

Perimeter Road Package 4 (San Antonio International Airport) – (Rebid)

Scope of work involves construction of critical areas of perimeter road and apron, striping, drainage work and landscaping. Construction of pavement at new standard 26’ wide concrete perimeter road, located on north side of the airfield. There will be an approx. total of 82,555 sq. ft. of new airfield perimeter road pavement.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
983thecoast.com

Vineland Center Could Be Used As An Indoor Recreation Facility

A new indoor recreation facility could be going into the former Vineland Center in St. Joseph, and it has a familiar name. The St. Joseph Township Planning Commission on Tuesday heard from building owner Joe Giannola about plans to open Slacker’s in the vacant facility. The plan is for Slacker’s to offer an arcade, bounce houses, laser tag, concessions, and space for birthday parties at the center. Gianolla is seeking a special use permit. St. Joseph Township Manager Denise Cook tells us with the planning commission signing off on the idea, it now will go to the full township board next Monday. Slacker’s currently operates out of the Orchards Mall in Benton Township. The Vineland Center has been unoccupied since last year.
LIFESTYLE
virtualbx.com

Rebuild & Renovations (Bid Packages 1 & 2 – Divisions 1 through 33) – Fire Stations 1 & 3 (Subbid)

AFD Station #1 – includes lobby/elevator expansion and extensive interior renovation finishes including, fire suppression, mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, approximately 13,687 sf. AFD Station #3 – bay replacement; includes demolition of the bay structure and new construction of replacement bay adjacent to existing station, approximately 2,910 sf. The proposals...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#Construction Manager#Plumbing#Hidalgo Co#Blueprints Architectural#Electrical#Mep
greybullstandard.com

New recreation facilities at Rainbow Canyon now in place

A long-planned project to improve a colorful hiking site east of Lovell took a huge step forward this fall with the installation of a bridge and picnic tables. The recreation staff at the Bureau of Land Management Cody Field Office was able to finalize planning and obtain funding to improve the Rainbow Canyon site 20 miles east of Lovell over the past year, and the initial work was done in October.
LOVELL, WY
virtualbx.com

Bob Woodruff Park South Restroom Replacement

Scope of work includes construction services for the removal and replacement of a 36 year old restroom, approx. 1,323 SF; existing conditions; concrete; masonry; metals; wood and plastic; thermal and moisture protection; openings; finishes; specialties; plumbing; HVAC; electrical; earthwork; exterior improvements; utilities. CONSTRUCTION CATEGORIES BIDDING THIS PROJECT:. Architect – 1.
POLITICS
virtualbx.com

Southeast Campus Renovation and Expansion (Early Packages – Structural Steel, Site Utilities) – Tarrant County College District (Subbid)

Work includes renovation and expansion of the Southeast Campus, approximately 101,886 sf; trades bidding at this time are (other trades will be bid at a later date) – structural steel fabrication and erection, miscellaneous site items, and relocation of existing site utilities. CONSTRUCTION CATEGORIES BIDDING THIS PROJECT:. Architect – 1.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Victoria Advocate

Parks & Recreation Master Plan identifies location for new dog park in Riverside Park

Girl Scout Elizabeth Drane’s vision of a dog park for Victoria is one step closer to coming true. In September, Drane approached Parks & Recreation with the idea of building a dog park in Riverside Park as part of her Gold Award project. The Parks & Recreation Master Plan, which was approved by City Council in November, identifies an ideal location for the dog park and has opened the doors to the next step of the process.
VICTORIA, TX
westkentuckystar.com

Department of Energy constructing new Paducah scanning facility

Construction is underway on a new facility designed to help deactivate Paducah's former uranium enrichment plant. In early August, the Department of Energy broke ground to construct the Large Item Neutron Assay. It will be home to scanning equipment that will support the deactivation of the C-333 Process Building, one of the two largest facilities at the DOE site.
PADUCAH, KY
kggfradio.com

New Director of Parks and Recreation in Pittsburg

The City of Pittsburg has appointed a new Director of Parks and Recreation. The appointment comes after the previous director, Kim Vogel, took over as Human Resources Director. The new director of Parks and Recreation will be Toby Book. Book has worked for the City of Pitsburg for over 24...
PITTSBURG, KS
neusenews.com

Thanks from Kinston/Lenoir County Parks and Recreation Department

Local chiropractic offices have donated several first aid kits to the Kinston/Lenoir County Parks and Recreation department. “We want to give thanks to Pink Hill Chiropractic, Kinston Chiropractic, and Anderson Family Chiropractic for donating several great first aid kits to the Parks and Recreation Department,” said Kinston/Lenoir County Parks and Recreation Department Director Corey Povar.
KINSTON, NC
The Post and Courier

Mount Pleasant Recreation Department

This holiday season, gather with family and friends to enjoy a variety of enriching experiences. We offer many unique events, including Santa's Christmas Party, the Holiday Puppet Sing-A-Long, our Holly Jolly Christmas wonderland, Holiday Halfpipe at the skate park, or even Dive-In Movie Night at the pool. Learn more through our social pages or download our holiday brochure online to join the fun!
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
virtualbx.com

Cedar Park: Jewelry Shopping Network Announces it Will Relocate Headquarters

Feature Photo: Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 73 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Image: City of Cedar Park. Cedar Park (Travis County) — An Austin-based television shopping network has announced that it has...
CEDAR PARK, TX
cityofshelby.com

Robert Monroe retires from the Shelby City Parks & Recreation Department

The City of Shelby would like to congratulate Robert Monroe on the occasion of his retirement. Robert retired with 23 years of service with the Shelby City Parks and Recreation Department. Thank you Robert, for your years of dedicated service and, we wish you the very best in retirement.
POLITICS
Sun-Journal

Selectmen approve Judith Bjorn’s $100,000 gift to Farmington Parks/Recreation Department

FARMINGTON — Selectmen this week approved a gift of $100,000 from Judith Bjorn to the Parks and Recreation Department. “Probably the best Monday morning phone call I ever received,” Recreation Director Matthew Foster said. “I didn’t really say much on the phone. It was quite a shock, but not really. The Bjorns have been extremely supportive of the department for a lot longer than I’ve been here.”
virtualbx.com

Austin Council Picks Design-Build to Rehab Community Court 8th St. Municipal Building

Feature Photo: Street view of the Community Court 8th Street Municipal Building in Downtown Austin. Image: Google Streets. Austin (Travis County) —City Council opted Thursday to use the design-build method for the Community Court 8th Street Municipal Building Renovation. In order to fund the project, City Council also approved increasing...
POLITICS
virtualbx.com

Austin: Details Surrounding 58-Story Downtown Tower Emerge

Austin (Travis County) — Details surrounding a mixed-use tower development in downtown Austin have been updated. VBX last reported on the project in September when the New York real estate firm Ryan Companies announced they were co-develop the 321 West tower project with Tishman Speyer Properties LP. According to a...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy