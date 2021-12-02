New Warehouse Facility for the Parks & Recreation Department (Subbid)

A new indoor recreation facility could be going into the former Vineland Center in St. Joseph, and it has a familiar name. The St. Joseph Township Planning Commission on Tuesday heard from building owner Joe Giannola about plans to open Slacker’s in the vacant facility. The plan is for Slacker’s to offer an arcade, bounce houses, laser tag, concessions, and space for birthday parties at the center. Gianolla is seeking a special use permit. St. Joseph Township Manager Denise Cook tells us with the planning commission signing off on the idea, it now will go to the full township board next Monday. Slacker’s currently operates out of the Orchards Mall in Benton Township. The Vineland Center has been unoccupied since last year.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO