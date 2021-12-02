Careful, Your Idaho Christmas Decorations Could Result in a Massive Fine

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho drivers got a little relief at the fuel pump as fuel prices fell on news of the COVID-19 variant in late November. AAA of Idaho reported oil prices went into a free-fall the last Friday in November as the new omicron variant created concern for demand in the future. “There’s a lot we don’t know about the Omicron variant, so it’s too early to tell whether the recent drop in the price of crude is temporary or if it will persist,” says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde in a prepared statement. “In the meantime, fuel demand is expected to fall, which could bring some relief at the pump as we approach the Christmas holiday.” Drivers in Idaho are seeing an average price of about $3.68 a gallon, a drop since last week by a penny, and three cents less than a month ago. Idaho's average is still higher than the national average of $3.39 a gallon. If you drive a diesel-fueled vehicle, you're probably paying at or more than $4 a gallon. Idaho still holds a high spot on the most costly for fuel sitting at 8th highest in the country for fuel prices. At the end of November, according to AAA Idaho, Twin Falls has the highest average in the state at $3.82 a gallon. That's up there with Pocatello at $3.80 and Boise at $3.79. Coeur d'Alene has one of the lowest in the state at $3.35 while Lewsition is one cent cheaper.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO