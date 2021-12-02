ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Magical Holiday Experiences at Hotels Around the US

TravelPulse
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holidays are upon us! While we love celebrating with our loved ones, sometimes those extra-special moments are made...

www.travelpulse.com

WOWK

Passengers share their travel experience this holiday

We’ve all heard about the horror stories happening on flights across the country with unruly passengers and flight cancellations. 13 News wanted to see if travelers here had the same experience this holiday season.
TRAVEL
Architectural Digest

7 of the Most Extravagant Hotel Suites Around the World

Almost all high-end hotels boast about their impressive suites, but only a select few of these rooms get the accolade of being called the most extravagant of the bunch. Luxury suites aren’t a new phenomenon, but the caliber of this top room category debuting at upscale properties worldwide in recent years is another level altogether, according to Jack Ezon, the founder of the luxury travel company Embark Beyond. “The latest suites aren’t necessarily the biggest, but they feature incredible design and one-of-a-kind collectibles, from furniture to art,” he says. “Every little detail has been thought out.”
LIFESTYLE
pymnts

NYC Hotels Facing Unhappy Holidays

This time of year is normally a happy one for New York City hoteliers, with international travelers flocking to experience the winter holidays in the Big Apple. But this is not a normal year, so it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that signs point to a holiday season that’s more muted than merry for the city’s hospitality industry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
outlooknewspapers.com

Experience the Magic of Christmas at Aldik Home

More than ever before, the magic of Christmas is a welcome relief. If you didn’t already know, there is a full-blown winter wonderland right here in Los Angeles at Aldik Home. For 70 years, Aldik Home has been putting together jaw-dropping displays of beautiful Christmas decor. Aldik displays thousands of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Thanksgiving: What the US holiday looks like around the world

The story of the Wampanoag Tribe and pilgrims is uniquely American, but Thanksgiving celebrations are far from it. Whether they take place in late November or earlier in the year, many countries recognize Thanksgiving as a holiday. Many of them trace their origins directly to an influence of American culture....
FESTIVAL
92 Moose

Experience The Holiday Splendor Of Camden By The Sea

With holiday festivities in full swing one that is worth the drive is Camden's Christmas By The Sea. This multi day event will be going on from Friday, December 3rd at 3pm through Sunday, December 5th at 3pm with several events, with more details and calendar of events on their Facebook page.
CAMDEN, ME
TravelPulse

Hotel Xcaret Arte’s Unique Dining Experiences

One of the most important parts of vacation for a lot of people is the cuisine. Travelers enjoy tasting the local fare and indulging in unique menu items along with desserts they might not always eat back home. Hotel Xcaret Arte in Riviera Maya, Mexico is an ideal spot for...
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

US travelers head to hotels at Thanksgiving

Hotels will benefit from the return to travel, accounting for more than half (55%) of all trip accommodations and nearly two thirds (62%) of paid accommodations. Matthew Petrie, President of BVA BDRC Americas, said: “As one would expect at this time of year, leisure rather than business travel is the focus of travelers’ intent, with the pandemic meaning that many people have previously been unable to enjoy the festive season with their loved ones.
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEO, REVIEW: Enjoy Cookies and Hot Cocoa with the Grinch, Meet Santa, Experience an After Hours Viewing of the Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle, and More on the Universal Holiday Tour

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and Universal Orlando Resort is celebrating the Awesomest Celebration of the Season! The Universal Holiday Tour has returned for its second year and has added a lot more to the event. Guests will get a structured six-hour tour with a small group and a guide that includes reserved viewing for the Universal Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s, reserved seating for the Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular, an exclusive meet and greet with Santa, cookies and hot cocoa with the Grinch, a special “Who & A” question and answer session with the Whos of Whoville, and an after-hours viewing of the Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle. Let’s get ready for a fun-filled night of holiday cheer at the Universal Orlando Resort!
ORLANDO, FL
maroonweekly.com

Holiday Magic At Sue Haswell Park

Looking for the perfect event to get you in the holiday season? Well then, you’re in luck because the City of Bryan’s annual Holiday Magic event is returning this year to Sue Haswell Park on Thursday, Dec. 2, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Holiday Magic offers a variety of fun activities for...
BRYAN, TX
Hungry Hong Kong

Our family experience at The Kimberly Hotel New York

The Kimberley Hotel offers old school glamour, amazing location, and impeccable service at their NYC establishment. We loved the inviting lobby featuring elegant style, helpful and inviting staff, and even a circular fish tank to entice our eager children. The suites are extremely spacious offering plenty of comfort for visiting families. We loved having a huge separate lounge, sophisticated bar area, refreshing outdoor balcony, and a deep jacuzzi bath. You’re optimally located just a few minutes walk to all of 5th avenues shops as well as the NY Public Library, Grand Central Station, and Bryant Park. The area has a plethora of mouthwatering eateries but we loved the in house restaurants for our dinners after a long day of sightseeing. Bistango served fragrant pizzas and traditional Italian fare and Empire Steakhouse is a must if you’re looking for one of the best steaks in town. We loved staying in the grandeur and decadence of The Kimberly Hotel which felt like a slice of history at the heart of buzzing NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tricornernews.com

Merwinsville Hotel Holiday Show

NEW MILFORD — The Merwinsville Hotel, still in progress with its 50-year-long restoration, is in the middle of its 20th annual Christmas Holiday Show, which extends over two weekends — it began Nov. 27-29 and continues through this weekend, Dec 3-5. Every imaginable craft and gift is available, but the real attraction is the enormous “Dickens Village” diorama, with jaw-dropping detailed miniatures and a moving steam railroad. The village is created annually by Georganne Bensh, over two weeks (and, yes, she takes it down as well). Admission is free; get directions at www.merwinsvillehotel.org.
NEW MILFORD, CT
425magazine.com

Find Holiday Magic in Everett

There's something magical that happens around this time of year, and Everett is no exception to that magic. Everett is going all-in this season with a ho-ho-whole bunch of holiday happenings to bring you some cheer. Grab your crew, bundle up, fill your thermos with cocoa and explore Everett’s Wintertide.
EVERETT, WA
TravelPulse

The Top 10 US and International Holiday Destinations

Demand for domestic travel continues to outpace interest in trips abroad in year two of the COVID-19 pandemic. Allianz Partners USA recently analyzed nearly 4 million itineraries for roundtrip flights departing from U.S. airports between December 18-29, 2021, and returning December 19-30, 2021, and found that 87 percent of the itineraries reviewed were for domestic travel, compared to just 13 percent for international travel. There is some consistency in terms of the destinations travelers are targeting this holiday season, however, with many seeking out warm-weather cities and beach destinations ahead of the new year.
TravelPulse

2021 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays: What to Eat, Drink, See and Ride

It’s the most wonderful time of the year at Walt Disney World and the holiday season is in full swing throughout the parks. The 2021 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays kicked off Nov. 26 and runs through Dec. 30. After a pandemic-related scaling back last year to a “Taste of” version of the annual festival, this year’s celebration brings back beloved holiday storytellers and the Candlelight Processional along with plenty of other new offerings and returning favorites. Here are some of the best things to eat, drink, watch and ride at this year’s festival.
LIFESTYLE
Telegraph

Hotel-drive packages: posh hotels that include a driving experience

Driving up the challenging B4391 through the Berwyn Mountains of North Wales, my heart quickens as the edge of the left roadside swoops down several hundred feet. No crash barrier obscures the views across moody Cwm Rhiwarth, a deep-cut glacial valley. There is no roll bar on the Morgan Plus Four. Fortunately, the low-slung sports car holds the road surface firmly as I grip its tiny steering wheel.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

If You're Offered This on a Plane, Just Say No, Flight Attendants Warn

With holiday travel back in full swing, you've probably noticed that your flights home are just as packed as they've ever been, if not more so. But whether your trip is a mere two hours or a whopping 14, you should try to make your flight as comfortable as possible. Flight attendants will do their best to aid you in that pursuit: From a can of soda to a pair of headphones, they offer everything that they can to make sure that passengers have a smooth ride. At the same time, there are some in-flight amenities that you shouldn't take advantage of. According to flight attendants, if you're offered certain items on a plane, you're better off turning them down. Read on to find out what you should just say no to.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Enjoy an Exclusive Luxury Escape & Experience the Very Best Madeira has to Offer!

This unique travel package allows you to enjoy the best Madeira Island has to offer in terms of top luxury accommodations and experiences, so take a break from your busy life and escape with this premium adventure to the mid-Atlantic. You’ll be staying at one of the most luxurious and exquisite hotels in Madeira Island - the Savoy Palace. The hotel is conveniently located in downtown Funchal, offering magnificent ocean views, direct access to the sea and the largest spa in Portugal. This luxury resort hotel is a proud member of the Leading Hotels of the World.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Vacation in the Heart of Waikiki

Something for everyone in the heart of Waikiki! From elevated bespoke experiences to unrivaled locations and views, Highgate hotels in Hawaii offers services and amenities for travelers of all types. Enjoy all the island has to offer at one of our seven distinctive accommodations in Waikiki.
LIFESTYLE

