On a mid-September night at Gallaghers, a nearly century-old Theater District spot that’s one of the city’s few steakhouses to grill its meats over charcoal, the bartender tried to sell me on the prime rib. It was a bloody, $69 behemoth that the kitchen had doused in jus and paired with a horseradish cream sauce that would be, I’d eventually learn, rich enough to schmear on a bagel. I’ll try it, I replied, especially since the resident butchers had dry-aged the beef in-house, a funkifying process that not too many local prime ribs undergo.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO