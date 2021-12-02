ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Station Spacewalkers Spot Possible Debris Strikes

Aviation Week
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON—During a successful replacement of a failing S-band antenna on the exterior of the International Space Station (ISS) Dec. 2, Spacewalking NASA astronaut Kayla Barron reported...

aviationweek.com

WINKNEWS.com

Spacewalking astronauts replace antenna after debris scare

Spacewalking astronauts replaced a broken antenna outside the International Space Station on Thursday after getting NASA’s all-clear for orbiting debris. U.S. astronauts Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron were supposed to complete the job Tuesday, but NASA delayed the spacewalk because of potentially threatening space junk. NASA later determined the astronauts were safe to go out, despite a slightly increased risk of a punctured suit from satellite wreckage.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
