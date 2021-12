The turn-based tactical RPG, The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos, is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and is already available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The next-gen port of The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk also contains the first DLC, the spooky adventure Ruins of Limis. The second DLC, Splat Jaypak's Arenas, sees the merry band of heroes kidnapped and forced to survive a series of wild combat trials orchestrated by the sinister Splat Jaypak. If they want to survive they'll have to gear up, level up, and battle their way back to the plot. Splat Jaypak's Arenas is sold separately on all platforms, and can also be downloaded on PC via the game's season pass.

